AFARAK GROUP PLC´S 2021 FINANCIAL REPORTING CALENDAR

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or the "Company") will publish its financial results as follows:

- Full Year 2020 Results on Friday 26 February 2021

- Annual Report 2020 during the week commencing 29 March 2021

- Report for six months ending 30 June on Friday 20 August 2021

The Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 1st June 2021. A separate notice of General Meeting will be published prior to the meeting in 2021.

Production reports will be issued quarterly.

