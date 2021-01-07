 

BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 07:30  |  17   |   |   

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 06 Jan 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    26.3258 £    23.0525
Estimated MTD return      1.47 %      1.21 %
Estimated YTD return      1.47 %      1.21 %
Estimated ITD return    163.26 %    130.52 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    20.50 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -22.13 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -21.92 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

