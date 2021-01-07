NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 5 - 7 JANUARY 2021
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file and announcement no. 90/2020.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Martin Badsted
CFO
For further information:
Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451
