DBV Technologies Announces Change in U.S. Reporting Status and Final Approval of Global Restructuring Process

As of January 1, 2021, DBV Technologies is subject to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other rules and regulations applicable to U.S. domestic issuers, in addition to applicable French and EU regulations. DBV will be required to file with the SEC periodic reports (including current reports on Form 8-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q) and registration statements on U.S. domestic issuer forms. Pursuant to SEC rules, the Company will prepare its consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (US GAAP). Additionally, the Company will continue to prepare consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union, for release in France and the European Union. Beginning January 1, 2021, the Company’s consolidated financial information filed with the SEC and with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) (including in the Company’s Universal Registration Document) will be reported in US dollars.

Today, the Company also announced that the process implementing the Employment Safeguard Plan in France has been approved. DBV initiated this global restructuring plan in June 2020 to provide operational latitude to progress the clinical development and regulatory review of investigational Viaskin Peanut in the United States and European Union. The full implementation of the restructuring plan will result in a reduction of more than 200 jobs, resulting in a remaining global team of 90 individuals dedicated to the pursuit of innovation and scientific development of novel therapies. DBV expects all head-count reductions to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021. DBV will retain its core expertise in clinical development, patch engineering and manufacturing, U.S. and EU market insights, and EPIT biology.