 

Celyad Oncology Announces Equity Purchase Agreement for up to $40 Million with Lincoln Park Capital

07.01.2021, 07:00   

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced it has entered into a committed equity purchase agreement (“Purchase Agreement”) for up to $40 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), a Chicago-based institutional investor.

Over the 24-month term of the Purchase Agreement, the Company will have the right to direct LPC to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $40 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each of which represents one ordinary share of the Company. LPC’s maximum obligation under any single regular purchase will not exceed $2.5 million, unless both parties mutually agree to increase the maximum amount of such purchase. The purchase price for the ADSs to be purchased by LPC under a regular purchase will be the equal to the lower of (i) the lowest sale price for ADSs on the applicable purchase date, and (ii) the average of the three lowest closing sale prices for ADSs during the ten business days prior to the purchase date. There are no upper limits to the price LPC may pay to purchase common stock from the Company. Celyad Oncology controls the timing and amount of any future sales of ADSs to LPC. As part of the Purchase Agreement, LPC has agreed not to cause or engage in any manner whatsoever any direct or indirect short selling or hedging of Celyad Oncology’s shares of common stock. The Purchase Agreement may be terminated by Celyad Oncology at any time, at its sole discretion, without any additional cost or penalty.

In consideration for entering into the Purchase Agreement, at the signing of the Purchase Agreement, LPC received a commitment fee of $1 million comprised of $600,000 in cash and $400,000 in the form of a discount on the initial purchase of $2 million of ADSs under the equity facility.

Celyad Oncology currently intends to use the net proceeds from sales of ADSs under the Purchase Agreement with LPC for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to the research and development of Company’s clinical and preclinical CAR T cell therapy candidates.

“We are thrilled to announce today’s agreement with Lincoln Park, as the committed equity facility is expected to strengthen our current balance sheet while also providing us with access to future capital on an as needed basis,” commented Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer of Celyad Oncology. “In addition, the Company now has greater flexibility to further advance our pipeline of clinical and preclinical next-generation CAR T candidates for the treatment of cancers through several potential value-creating milestones over the next several quarters.”

