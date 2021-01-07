 

Sampo plc Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 08:30  |  13   |   |   

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                        7 January 2021 at 9:30 am

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 5 January 2021 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreasing below five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc’s shares.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		5.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		  Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Sampo Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sampo plc Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                        7 January 2021 at 9:30 am Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
POET Technologies Enters Artificial Intelligence Market with Technology Leader in Photonic ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Enphase Energy and Sunnova Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage
AIM ImmunoTech Announces First COVID-19-Induced Chronic Fatigue “Long Hauler” Patient Dosed ...
Trevena, Inc. Provides Update on Commercial Launch Activities for OLINVYK and Announces Anticipated ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
30.12.20
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
29.12.20
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
28.12.20
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
23.12.20
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
23.12.20
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
21.12.20
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
21.12.20
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
18.12.20
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
17.12.20
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)