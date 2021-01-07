 

Mkango Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Talaxis Cashless Warrant Exercise

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 08:00  |  35   |   |   

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce that it has received TSX-V approval for the cashless warrant exercise by Talaxis Limited (“Talaxis”) announced on 4 January 2021, whereby Talaxis will be issued with 1,000,000 Shares (“New Shares”) in lieu of payment for 12,000,000 Shares at 6.6 pence. This significantly reduces the dilution to other Mkango shareholders and avoids the Company issuing 12,000,000 shares at a significant discount to the current market price of Mkango Shares.

Following the issuance of the New Shares to Talaxis pursuant to the amended warrant, Talaxis will increase its ownership of Mkango from 14,285,715 shares to 15,285,715 shares post-warrant exercise, representing an increase from 10.7% to 11.3% of the issued and outstanding shares. Talaxis maintains its 49% ownership in the Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project (the “Project”) and its option to acquire a further 26% interest in the Project by arranging financing for project development including funding the equity component thereof.            

The New Shares issued pursuant to the warrant exercise, will rank pari passu with the existing common shares. Application has been made for the New Shares issued to Talaxis to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the New Shares will commence on or around January 12, 2021. The New Shares will also trade on the TSX-V.

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR 5.6.1R) the Company hereby notifies the market that immediately following Admission of the New Shares, its issued share capital will consist of 135,200,721 shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Mkango

Mkango's primary business is exploration for rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, a country whose hospitable people have earned it a reputation as “the warm heart of Africa”. The Company holds interests in four exclusive prospecting licenses in Malawi: the Phalombe licence, the Thambani licence, the Chimimbe Hill licence and the Mchinji licence.

