SMCP - Threshold crossing

Press release - Paris, January 6, 2021

SMCP capital threshold crossing declaration

The Company has taken note today of the declaration of crossing of the threshold filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) by GLAS, in its capacity as Trustee under the bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares issued in September 2018 by European TopSoho SARL, main shareholder of SMCP.

As part of this declaration, GLAS indicates, following a notification of default on these bonds, that it is now entitled to instruct 34,792,512 voting rights of the Company corresponding to 29% of the voting rights of the Company attached to the shares underlying these bonds (it being specified that the total number of the SMCP shares underlying these bonds represents 34% of the Company's capital and that the ownership of these shares has not been transferred to GLAS).