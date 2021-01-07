ObsEva SA to Participate in JP Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference January 11 - 14, 2021

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – January 7, 2021 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced that Company Management will be participating in the JP Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place January 11-14, 2021. ObsEva will present on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The presentation webcast will be available in the “Investors” section of ObsEva’s website www.ObsEva.com .