 

DGAP-Adhoc Epigenomics AG issues mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 5.5 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.01.2021, 09:36  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond
Epigenomics AG issues mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 5.5 million

07-Jan-2021 / 09:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT TO BE PUBLISHED, DISSEMINATED OR PASSED ON TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Epigenomics AG issues mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 5.5 million

Berlin, Germany, January 7, 2021 - The Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to issue a subordinated mandatory convertible bond in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 5,500,000.00. It may be converted into up to a total of 5,000,000 registered no-par value shares of the Company with a share in the Company's share capital of up to a total of EUR 5,000,000.00.

The mandatory convertible bond consists of up to 500,000 notes with a nominal amount of EUR 11.00 each, which will be offered for subscription at an issue price of EUR 11.00 each by means of a rights offering initially to the existing shareholders of Epigenomics AG. Shareholders will be given the option of over-subscription. The rights offering is scheduled for publication on the Company's website (www.epigenomics.com) and in the German Federal Gazette on January 11, 2021. The subscription period for the Company's shareholders is scheduled to start on January 13, 2021 and to end on January 27, 2021 (including each of these two days). Epigenomics AG has signed a back-stop agreement with its shareholder Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, under which Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft has undertaken to acquire notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 4,000,000.00 by exercising its subscription rights and by the acquisition of notes not subscribed for via subscription rights and oversubscription rights. An application has been made for the subscription rights to be traded on the open market of the Hamburg Stock Exchange.

Seite 1 von 3
Epigenomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: EPIGENOMICS N Helden
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Epigenomics AG issues mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 5.5 million DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond Epigenomics AG issues mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 5.5 million 07-Jan-2021 / 09:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung im Rahmen eines beschleunigten ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
DGAP-News: 1.5 Billion Euro Tourism Investment in Spain by a Turkish Investor
DGAP-News: MorphoSys ernennt Sung Lee zum Chief Financial Officer
Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland 2020
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac und Bayer arbeiten gemeinsam an COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG gibt Auftragseingang (AE) für Q4 2020 und Gesamtjahr 2020 bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Information zur beschlossenen Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Konzernergebnisprognose Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021: Erwarteter Gewinn ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Appoints Sung Lee as Chief Financial Officer
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
PNE AG hat weitere Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA) für Betreiber vermittelt
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG gibt Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung in Höhe von bis zu EUR 5,5 Mio. aus (deutsch)
09:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG gibt Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung in Höhe von bis zu EUR 5,5 Mio. aus

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
49.139
EPIGENOMICS N Helden