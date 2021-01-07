DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond Epigenomics AG issues mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 5.5 million 07-Jan-2021 / 09:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Epigenomics AG issues mandatory convertible bond in the amount of up to EUR 5.5 million

Berlin, Germany, January 7, 2021 - The Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to issue a subordinated mandatory convertible bond in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 5,500,000.00. It may be converted into up to a total of 5,000,000 registered no-par value shares of the Company with a share in the Company's share capital of up to a total of EUR 5,000,000.00.

The mandatory convertible bond consists of up to 500,000 notes with a nominal amount of EUR 11.00 each, which will be offered for subscription at an issue price of EUR 11.00 each by means of a rights offering initially to the existing shareholders of Epigenomics AG. Shareholders will be given the option of over-subscription. The rights offering is scheduled for publication on the Company's website (www.epigenomics.com) and in the German Federal Gazette on January 11, 2021. The subscription period for the Company's shareholders is scheduled to start on January 13, 2021 and to end on January 27, 2021 (including each of these two days). Epigenomics AG has signed a back-stop agreement with its shareholder Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, under which Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft has undertaken to acquire notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 4,000,000.00 by exercising its subscription rights and by the acquisition of notes not subscribed for via subscription rights and oversubscription rights. An application has been made for the subscription rights to be traded on the open market of the Hamburg Stock Exchange.