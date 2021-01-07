 

New Step in the Veolia Suez Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 09:42  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The Veolia group (Paris:VIE) announces that it sent to the Board of Directors of Suez, on January 7, 2021, the public offer proposal that it intends to file for the 70.1% of the capital of Suez which is not in its possession. This formal proposal describes all the elements of the industrial project, the social project and the financial conditions that Veolia will offer when the offer is actually submitted.

The submission of this formal proposal to the Board of Directors of the Suez group is, once again, in line with Veolia's desire to be perfectly transparent about its proposed project with Suez, and in line with all the announcements and all the commitments it has made public since August 30, 2020.

Veolia wants this proposal to establish the reality of the constituent elements of the Group's plan to create a global champion of the ecological transformation. In particular, the Group hopes that this new step will enable all Suez shareholders to know the terms of Veolia's offer proposal on which they will have to express themselves.

Antoine Frérot, Chairman and CEO of Veolia, said: "Today we are taking a new step, which brings us even closer to the completion of our project. This step was expected: it allows Suez shareholders in particular to become officially acquainted with all the terms of our proposed offer and to form an opinion on its industrial, social and financial meaning."

The copy of the letter of January 7, 2021 from Veolia to Suez is available at https://suez-merger.veolia.com/

...

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.
In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com

Veolia Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Step in the Veolia Suez Project Regulatory News: The Veolia group (Paris:VIE) announces that it sent to the Board of Directors of Suez, on January 7, 2021, the public offer proposal that it intends to file for the 70.1% of the capital of Suez which is not in its possession. This …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Veolia Environnement:  information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
14.12.20
Veolia Successfully Issues New 3-Year Panda Bonds
10.12.20
Veolia Provides Experts From Suez Works Councils With Privy Documents on Its Project
08.12.20
Suez Merger Project: Veolia Confirms That the Works Councils Information & Consultation Process Has Begun and That Veolia Will Recover All Its Rights as of February 5th, 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
654
VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF