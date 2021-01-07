 

Fingerprint Cards AB receives first major purchase order for its new biometric PC solution

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that the company has received a purchase order from a top-tier global Windows PC manufacturer. This initial order is for several hundred thousand sensors and confirms the positive trend in demand for biometric authentication in consumer and enterprise PCs.

“I am very pleased with this order, which is testimony to the strength of our offering for the PC market. We are poised for continued growth in this segment, providing the perfect way to add convenient and secure authentication to PCs,” comments Haiyuan Bu, VP Customer Engineering & Sales at Fingerprints.

The pandemic has led to a strong increase in remote working, which can often involve increased IT security risks. By combining security, flexibility and convenience, biometrics facilitate secure, flexible and convenient access to devices and data, regardless of the user’s location.

Fingerprints launched a new biometric solution for the PC market in August 2020. The software solution is compatible with the Windows 10 operating system and can be used in combination with a broad range of Fingerprints’ touch sensors. It interfaces with Windows Hello and is compliant with Microsoft Enhanced Sign-in (SecureBio), meeting both the biometrics and security requirements of Microsoft. Fingerprints’ new solution is tailored for use across a growing number of different form factors and use cases, including notebooks, 2-in-1 convertibles, and PC accessories. In October 2020, Fingerprints announced that the company had been awarded a design win by a top-tier global PC manufacturer.

Fingerprints expects to see strong growth in this segment in the coming years. As previously disclosed, we estimate the number of PCs shipped every year to remain at ~260 million units, and that approximately two-thirds of these devices, i.e. ~170 million units, will have a fingerprint touch sensor by 2026. Fingerprints’ aspiration is to lead this market with a share of up to ~40 percent.

