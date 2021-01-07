Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading O2O Pharmacy Platform, Dingdang Kuaiyao, to Strengthen AI-based “Internet Plus Healthcare” Smart Operations

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Dingdang Kuaiyao Technology Group Co., Ltd. (“Dingdang Kuaiyao”), a leading online-to-offline (“O2O”) pharmaceutical drug purchasing and delivery platform in China, to help Dingdang Kuaiyao strengthen its smart operations.



Dingdang Kuaiyao established a new online-to-offline pharmaceutical retail model via the integration of "direct supply from pharmaceutical factories, online ordering and offline delivery”. Through its self-owned offline drugstores, dedicated drug delivery team and drug purchasing APP, Dingdang Kuaiyao provides 24/7 healthcare-related services to customers in its core service areas, a three-to-five-kilometer radius around their drugstores in large cities, and provides drug delivery within 28 minutes as well as round-the-clock medication guidance from professional pharmacists. As a leading platform in the field of "Internet Plus Healthcare" in China, Dingdang Kuaiyao has continued to maintain its strong competitive advantages in pharmaceutical retail and customer service by leveraging its extensive user base, intelligent healthcare scenario management system, mature healthcare service operations, and dedicated logistics team to support its “drug delivery within 28 minutes” service. Going forward, Dingdang Kuaiyao will continue to develop its "healthcare-focused and full-scenario services" strategy with the aim of building a new smart healthcare ecosystem based on the integration of "medical care + medicine + health check-up + medical insurance".

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage its artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven and machine learning-based push service capabilities and one-stop operational platform to enable Dingdang Kuaiyao to gain in-depth insights into its users’ needs, conduct real-time decision making and drive sustainable growth. In addition, the targeted push notification services based on intelligent operational analysis will help Dingdang Kuaiyao improve user stickiness and engagement, facilitate customized services and intelligent operations, and strengthen its “Internet Plus Healthcare” smart operations.