 

Share Buyback Transaction Details January 4 – 6, 2021

January 7, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 59,364 of its own ordinary shares in the period from January 4, 2021, up to and including January 6, 2021, for €4.2 million and at an average share price of €70.19.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on October 30, 2020, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €50 million during the period starting January 4, 2021, up to and including February 22, 2021.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million) 		Average share price
(€)
2021 to date 59,364 4.2 70.19

For the above-mentioned period, we have engaged a third party to execute €50 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.                                                     
Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

