 

Final terms for bond to be opened 11th January 2021

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                               7th January 2021
Final terms for bond to be opened 11th January 2021

 On 11th  January 2021, Jyske Realkredit A/S will open a new covered bond (SDO). Final terms for the bond is attached to this announcement.

The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated February 24th, 2020.

Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com


Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attachment




