 

Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board

DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board

07.01.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaltbau Holding AG: Change of leadership in Executive Board

- Dr Jürgen Brandes assumes new role as CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG, replacing Dr Albrecht Köhler as planned with effect from 1 January 2021

- Dr Brandes takes over leadership with a wealth of experience in Schaltbau's technologies and markets

- With its restructuring phase and strategic repositioning completed, the Schaltbau Group continues to rigorously pursue its chosen path of growth

- Supervisory Board Chairman Dr Hans Fechner and successor Dr Brandes thank Dr Albrecht Köhler for his outstanding achievements

Munich, 7 January 2021 - Dr Jürgen Brandes, a successful and highly experienced manager and engineer, took up the position of CEO on the Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2] with effect from 1 January 2021. He will systematically continue pursuing the strategy of profitable growth in all four operating segments, Schaltbau, Bode, Pintsch and SBRS, with an even stronger focus on boosting operational performance and making economical use of resources.

"We will continue to successfully tread the path of growth with great discipline. Furthermore, I intend to place an even stronger focus on the operational capabilities of the individual Group subsidiaries and ensure that the available resources are deployed in the most economical manner possible," Dr Brandes stated upon taking up his new position as CEO. "Together with the entire staff of Schaltbau Holding AG, I greatly look forward to shaping the future of the enterprise in a sustainable fashion, thereby safeguarding jobs both in Germany and worldwide in the long term. Our four business units are all extremely well positioned in their various markets." For over 30 years, Dr Brandes has successfully worked in various fields of electrical engineering for industrial applications and also as a manager and engineer in the rail sector.

