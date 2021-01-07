 

Lleida.net Incorporates Eleven Million Potential Customers In Emirates After Signing Its Agreement With Emirates Post

MADRID and DUBAI, U.A.E, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven million potential customers of Emirates Post have already access to Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) certified electronic signature and notification services, after the agreement announced by both companies two days ago.

These eleven million potential customers are the users that use, already at this moment, Emirates Post's PO Box services.

They are both private and business users and both in the public and private sectors.

Last Tuesday, Emirates Post announced that it will distribute Lleida.net's electronic signature and notification services in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement, signed for an indefinite period, will allow the Saudi national postal company to distribute all the electronic signature and certified electronic notification services of the Spanish listed company.

"We are proud of the agreement signed with Emirates Post and that such an important national postal entity has bet on our services to contribute to the country's digitalization," explained Sisco Sapena, founder and CEO of the company.

"And for our investors, knowing that we have added 11 million new potential customers to our portfolio should be a source of pride and confidence in the company," he added.

The services are provided according to a pay-per-use model.

Emirates Post Group Company is a public corporation under the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA) that operates as a commercial entity.

Some of the services covered by the contract are integrated, from the outset, with the Emirates Federal Government's Digital Identity and Digital Signature service, UAE Pass.

UAE PASS is the national digital identity program and allows citizens to sign all official documents digitally.

Based in Dubai, the company is the official licensing body for all postal, courier and logistics services in the United Arab Emirates.

At this moment, Lleida.net is already the official provider of certified electronic communications for national postal services such as Colombia, South Africa and Zambia, among others.

It is listed in OTCQX in New York, in Euronext Growth in Paris and BME Growth in Madrid.

The company, which has operations in 19 countries, has become the main European actor in the sector in the last years.

The company's patented methods are currently recognized as valid for certifying legal notices in contracting processes by the authorities of more than 70 countries.

The company holds more than 195 patents for its digital signature inventions worldwide.

Among the countries that have granted acknowledgements to Lleida.net are the United States, the European Union, Japan, China, Australia, Israel, the Gulf Cooperation Office, Mexico, South Africa or New Zealand.

Lleida.net's electronic notification and contracting services are accepted as valid before the courts and public administrations of more than 75 countries.

OTCQX in New York: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LLEIF/overview

BME Growth in Madrid: https://www.bmegrowth.es/esp/Ficha/LLEIDA_NET_ES0105089009.aspx

Euronext Growth in Paris: https://live.euronext.com/en/product/equities/ES0105089009-ALXP/quotes

Please download Lleida.net's company presentation at https://investors.lleida.net/docs/medcap2020.pdf

Media Contact:
The Paloma Project
Media, rpl@thepalomaproject.com  
+356-7946-7486

 

