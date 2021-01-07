GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS UPDATE ON PATENT APPLICATION FOR PRODUCTION OF HYDROGEN AND ELECTRIC ENERGY DURING MOVEMENT OF VEHICLE

Jacksonville, Fl, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO), a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming, is elated to announce that it has completed a patent search related to one of its newest inventions. The research has indicated that there is an invention under the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (Contract No. DEA CO 51D14517) between "Alberta Ltd.." and "Battelle Energy Alliance,” and it was approved by the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Patent US2011135565. The result of this finding is proof and is adding to our conviction that our invention will receive USPTA patent approval in the U.S

The GWSO research team has developed their own mobile system for the production of hydrogen and electric energy during the movement of automobiles. Our system is more suitable for vehicular applications as it recovers metal sodium produced by means of circulating electrical current. It is also producing hydrogen or electricity in the same device during movement of a vehicle.

Due to our substantially new design, we are able to use the energy of sodium which is twice as productive and provides twice as much range, compare to an invention covered in U.S. Patent US2011135565 The company’s invention can be upgraded for obtaining all energy in automobiles exclusively in the form of hydrogen or only in the form of electrical energy. This opens up opportunities for the production of a wide range of vehicles including heavy trucks and cargo ships, small cars and scooters.