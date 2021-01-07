 

Avast partners with Hibernian F.C. to protect the digital security of football fans

The partnership will help fans and their families protect their devices and identities from cyber threats in the home and on the move

PRAGUE and EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy products, has partnered with Scottish Premier League football club Hibernian F.C. to provide supporters with offers on its flagship antivirus products. The partnership aims to help fans and their families improve their protection from cyber threats as reliance on the internet to stream football matches increases amid the ongoing pandemic, and further lockdowns.

Football stadiums in Scotland remain empty due to Covid-19 restrictions, and fans have been forced online to access platforms including streaming services and score updates sites to stay in touch with their team. Hibernian F.C., commonly known as Hibs, has chosen to partner with Avast in an effort to help supporters and their families maintain digital wellness and stay cyber safe at home and on the go as device usage and screen time increases.

Murray Milligen, Commercial Sales & Partnerships Manager at Hibernian F.C. said, "The events of the past year have dramatically changed how our fans engage with the club, and we are incredibly grateful for the support they have continued to give the team. We remain as committed to them as they are to us, and we are constantly thinking of new ways we can support our loyal fan base through our partnership programme. Cyber security and safety have rarely been more important, and we are delighted to share these exclusive offers with our fans to help ensure a cyber-secure 2021."

Nick Viney, SVP & GM, Partner Business Unit at Avast said, "We are proud to enter into this partnership with Hibs. It is a great example of a club that is thinking innovatively about the safety and security of its fan base and the wider community. This partnership reflects our commitment to protect people's digital freedom, a value shared by Hibs, and ensures that supporters can enjoy watching football matches from their devices without worrying about accidentally downloading malware from opportunistic cybercriminals looking to take advantage of increased online use."

The offer, which is available now for an initial three months and may be extended, includes a 20 percent discount on Avast's digital security and privacy products, including its popular antivirus software Avast Premium and Avast Ultimate. Anyone can make use of the offer, which will be marketed to the Hibs fan base and supporting partners of the football club. For more information about the offer, please visit this link.

Avast (LSE:AVST), a FTSE 100 company, is a global leader in digital security and privacy products. With over 435 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Visit: www.avast.com.

