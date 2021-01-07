Arizona Metals Corp Commences Kay Mine Phase 2 Expansion Drill Program

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSXV:AMC, OTCQB:AZMCF) (the “Company” or “Arizona Metals”) announces that drilling is currently underway for the Kay Mine Phase 2 expansion drill program (Figure 1). Drilling under the fully-funded Phase 2 program will consist of up to 11,000 m in 29 core drill holes, to test for new VMS lenses in anticlinal hinge zones identified to the north and south of recent drilling, as well as the up-plunge and down-plunge extensions of known hinges (Figure 2). Drilling will begin at the Kay Mine targets and progress to targets on strike (north and south) of the Kay Mine, and then to Central and Western targets as permitting is completed (Figure 3). Permitting is currently underway for these targets and is progressing well.

Figure 1. Drill rig turning at start of Kay Mine Phase 2 expansion program (Jan 6, 2021) (Photo: Business Wire)

Marc Pais, CEO, commented, “We are pleased to have commenced the Phase 2 drill program, which we believe has the potential to significantly expand the scope and scale of the Kay project, well beyond the boundaries of the 5.8 million tonne historic estimate* outlined by Exxon Minerals in 1982. Our successful Phase 1 drill program greatly increased our confidence in the model. Drilling encountered massive sulphides in 19 of 20 holes. Recently completed spectral alteration analyses of the Kay Mine Phase 1 program drill core, along with downhole EM geophysical surveying, has given us an even stronger understanding of the folding of the Kay deposit at depth. This work has identified a number of high priority drill targets, which we believe have the potential to host additional VMS lenses, as well as wide mineralized hinge zones, similar to the 43 m of 3.9% CuEq (incl. 15 m of 6.7% CuEq) encountered in hole 13.”

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a “proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver.” The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulphide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company)