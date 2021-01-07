 

Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei Securing the assets of the Wirecard Executive Board Dr. M. Braun for injured investors

Attorney and specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law Michael Leipold secures his clients the first real estate of the former board of directors of Wirecard AG, Dr. M. Braun. Due to numerous proceedings, the firm currently has titles in the order of approx. 23 million euros.

By way of foreclosure, the first compulsory security mortgages on Dr. Braun, so that after a sale of the property, the aggrieved investors who are represented by the law firm Leipold can receive damages.

The background to these lawsuits is the insolvency of Wirecard AG in summer 2020 and the associated investigations by the Munich I public prosecutor's office against Dr. Braun as a former board member of the company.

Dr. Braun was accused of numerous criminal offenses by the Munich I public prosecutor's office, which should ultimately have led to the disappearance of over 1.9 billion euros from the balance sheet of Wirecard AG. In addition, the company is said to have not made a profit since 2015, although the balance sheets showed a high three-digit million amount in profits.

In June 2020, the auditing company EY Germany refused to approve the 2019 balance sheet. As a result, the share price collapsed almost completely. Investors suffered a total loss of their investment.

Affected investors can therefore report the damage directly to Dr. Braun and to compensate for their damage there.

"It is a great success for investors to now secure Dr. Braun's assets for the injured parties." so lawyer and specialist lawyer for banking and capital market law Michael Leipold with law firms in Hamburg and Bavaria.

