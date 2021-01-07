Leading European mobility platform FREE NOW achieves major successes in 2020

Hamburg (ots) - Despite Covid-19 set back, the tech company launches 15 new

cities on its platform, drives 6,000 times around the world with ride-hailing

tours and sees 700,000 user requests per day



FREE NOW, the leading provider of multi mobility services, today announces major

milestones in the last year. The mobility platform counts its 10 millionth user

in Germany and is therefore the most used ride-hailing app in the country. This

milestone is especially remarkable because Germany was the market, where FREE

NOW's success story began back in 2009, founded as mytaxi the app started

digitalizing the industry.





Today, FREE NOW is one of the leading providers for multi mobility solutionsacross Europe. In total, all FREE NOW drivers in Europe covered a distance of231 million kilometres last year which is like 6,000 times around the world orflying from Earth to Mars and back. In peak times, FREE NOW saw more than700,000 ride-hailing requests per day. From 2020, the tech company offers adiverse mix of micro mobility services like e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopedsnext to its traditional ride-hailing offer. Almost one year earlier - in summer2019 - FREE NOW introduced its private-hire vehicle service Ride . Since then,all Ride drivers combined covered nearly 77 million kilometres in the countriesthe service is live - which are France, UK, Germany, Portugal and Romania.CEO of FREE NOW, Marc Berg, stated: "For us as one of the leading mobilityproviders across Europe, it is really impressive to see that many millions ofusers are benefitting from our services. In addition to our well performing andgrowing taxi business, we are proud that new options like Ride are accelerating.Also our recently integrated micro mobility offerings are getting enormousresponse and are inspiring many new customers, especially in these times wheresafety and distance are paramount."Support for health care workersAt the start of the pandemic, FREE NOW helped drivers to install separationscreens, handed out face masks as well as protective gloves. In total, 38.000FREE NOW cars are equipped with protective screens in order to reduce the riskof an infection. Furthermore, FREE NOW launched special fleet types during thefirst lockdown phase in various markets in order to transport medical staff fora reduced price. One of which was the Heroes service in countries like Italy,Ireland and the UK, which led up to 13% of all tours during the first lockdownin these countries. Overall, the health care workers travelled nearly 170,000kilometres with FREE NOW."At FREE NOW, we believe it is our duty to support our community in critical