 

Leading European mobility platform FREE NOW achieves major successes in 2020

Hamburg (ots) - Despite Covid-19 set back, the tech company launches 15 new
cities on its platform, drives 6,000 times around the world with ride-hailing
tours and sees 700,000 user requests per day

FREE NOW, the leading provider of multi mobility services, today announces major
milestones in the last year. The mobility platform counts its 10 millionth user
in Germany and is therefore the most used ride-hailing app in the country. This
milestone is especially remarkable because Germany was the market, where FREE
NOW's success story began back in 2009, founded as mytaxi the app started
digitalizing the industry.

Today, FREE NOW is one of the leading providers for multi mobility solutions
across Europe. In total, all FREE NOW drivers in Europe covered a distance of
231 million kilometres last year which is like 6,000 times around the world or
flying from Earth to Mars and back. In peak times, FREE NOW saw more than
700,000 ride-hailing requests per day. From 2020, the tech company offers a
diverse mix of micro mobility services like e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds
next to its traditional ride-hailing offer. Almost one year earlier - in summer
2019 - FREE NOW introduced its private-hire vehicle service Ride . Since then,
all Ride drivers combined covered nearly 77 million kilometres in the countries
the service is live - which are France, UK, Germany, Portugal and Romania.

CEO of FREE NOW, Marc Berg, stated: "For us as one of the leading mobility
providers across Europe, it is really impressive to see that many millions of
users are benefitting from our services. In addition to our well performing and
growing taxi business, we are proud that new options like Ride are accelerating.
Also our recently integrated micro mobility offerings are getting enormous
response and are inspiring many new customers, especially in these times where
safety and distance are paramount."

Support for health care workers

At the start of the pandemic, FREE NOW helped drivers to install separation
screens, handed out face masks as well as protective gloves. In total, 38.000
FREE NOW cars are equipped with protective screens in order to reduce the risk
of an infection. Furthermore, FREE NOW launched special fleet types during the
first lockdown phase in various markets in order to transport medical staff for
a reduced price. One of which was the Heroes service in countries like Italy,
Ireland and the UK, which led up to 13% of all tours during the first lockdown
in these countries. Overall, the health care workers travelled nearly 170,000
kilometres with FREE NOW.

"At FREE NOW, we believe it is our duty to support our community in critical
