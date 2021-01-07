 

Torex Gold Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 12:00  |  78   |   |   

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) reports Q4 2020 gold production of 130,640 ounces and full year production of 430,480 ounces. Annual output at El Limón Guajes (ELG) beat the upper end of revised production guidance (390,000 to 420,000 ounces) and exceeded the lower end of original guidance (420,000 to 480,000 ounces). In August, annual production guidance was lowered following a partial quarter of operations in Q2, which was a direct result of a mandated shutdown by the Government of Mexico to combat COVID-19 within the country.

During Q4 2020, Torex sold 133,060 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,845 per ounce. For the full year 2020, the Company sold 437,310 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,770 per ounce.

Q4 & Full YEAR 2020 OPERATIONAL Highlights

  Q4 2020 FY 2020
Gold Produced oz 130,640 430,480
Average Plant Throughput tpd 12,560 11,370
Average Underground Ore Mined tpd 1,300 990
Average Open Pit Ore Mined tpd 18,360 15,020
Strip Ratio w:o 6.2 6.7

Gold grades mined, gold grades processed, and gold recoveries will be reported with full year 2020 financial results after reconciliations have been completed. Average rates quoted are based on calendar days.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“We delivered another solid operational result to close out 2020, a guidance beat which follows a strong pattern of delivering on our commitments. We expect this operational consistency to continue, which, combined with robust margins, positions us well to continue to generate strong operating cash flow. During Q4 2020, we reduced debt by a further $116 million dollars, exiting the year with debt of $40 million and a strong cash balance.

Seite 1 von 4
Torex Gold Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Torex Gold Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance (All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) reports Q4 2020 gold production of 130,640 ounces and full year production of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
POET Technologies Enters Artificial Intelligence Market with Technology Leader in Photonic ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Enphase Energy and Sunnova Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage
Standard Uranium Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Grant of Stock Options
Trevena, Inc. Provides Update on Commercial Launch Activities for OLINVYK and Announces Anticipated ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
2
Torex Gold Resources
07.02.20
99
Junger Goldproduzent mit geringen AISC und großem Potential