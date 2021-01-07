Torex Gold Exceeds High End of 2020 Production Guidance

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) reports Q4 2020 gold production of 130,640 ounces and full year production of 430,480 ounces. Annual output at El Limón Guajes (ELG) beat the upper end of revised production guidance (390,000 to 420,000 ounces) and exceeded the lower end of original guidance (420,000 to 480,000 ounces). In August, annual production guidance was lowered following a partial quarter of operations in Q2, which was a direct result of a mandated shutdown by the Government of Mexico to combat COVID-19 within the country.



During Q4 2020, Torex sold 133,060 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,845 per ounce. For the full year 2020, the Company sold 437,310 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,770 per ounce.