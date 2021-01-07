Titanium Transportation Group Expands U.S. Revenue Growth Opportunity, Adds New Strategic Brokerage Services in Chicago

“We are thrilled with the success we have achieved following our initial entry in the U.S. less than two years ago,” said Ted Daniel, President and CEO, Titanium Transportation Group. “We are leveraging our investments in technology and systems to continue to build a scalable business that supports strategic growth opportunities with minimal additional overhead.”

BOLTON, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it has opened its third strategic U.S. brokerage services location, in Chicago, IL.

The new Chicago office will operate under the Company’s U.S. subsidiary, Titanium American Logistics, Inc., which began operations in May 2019.

Daniel added, “The asset light nature of the brokerage business represents the optimal U.S. expansion strategy during these unprecedented times. As we ramp up our business in Chicago we will continue to seek out and execute on additional new geographical targets that complement our existing service offerings and allow for the expansion into new markets.”

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Canadian Business (formerly PROFIT magazine) as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.