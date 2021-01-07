 

GBT Continues Research on AI Detection System

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that its joint venture, GBT Tokenize Corp. (“GBT/Tokenize”), is continuing with its research associated with an AI system to detect and open clogs within arteries based on its proprietary radio technology, which has an internal code name of “Hermes”.

The research is evaluating a system targeted for arterial clogs cleaning, such as a coronary artery, peripheral artery, or any other body vascular organ. The researching is focusing on the use of an intravenous mini-probe unit that could travel within the artery, searching to find clogs including complete blockages (Total Occlusions). Upon detecting a clog, GBT/Tokenize will evaluate whether the system will have the capability to remove it and clear the blood vessel for efficient blood flow. This blockage may cause a condition called atherosclerosis (when a substance called plaque builds up in the walls of the arteries) and can eventually block the artery, causing vascular disease, heart attack or stroke. The research is evaluating whether the unit can use AI based and radio frequency imaging system to "see" within arteries. We are now researching the development of a low frequency radio system to scan within arteries, producing 3D visuals, shown on a computer screen, and used for intravenous navigation.

GBT/Tokenize is evaluating developing a system that will have the capability to be manually remote controlled by physicians or to autonomously operated inside blood vessels. It is intended that an advanced SOC (System on Chip) microchip with an embedded software will control the unit's operations. The goal is to research the inclusion of a wireless communication capability to produce a computerized 3D imaging for the operating physician. We are evaluating initial setup of the system for inserted into a human body, for example through a large leg artery, and autonomously or manually travel further to other parts of the body. Using a variety of micro-sensors, we are researching the viability of a system that will search and remove clogs without damaging the vessel’s tissue. The device is intended to use an innovative AI controlled propulsion system that is based on water jet propulsion concept that does not involve external, rotating moving parts to avoid artery's walls damages. This research is looking into the viability of the use of the most recent micromachining mechanical engineering technology.

