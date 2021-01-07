Loop Insights Appoints Danny Spataro as Sr. Director of Sales, Sports, and Entertainment, to Support the Rapid Growth of the Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue management for the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Danny M Spataro as Sr. Director of Sales, Sports, and Entertainment, effective January 11th.

Danny joins Loop Insights with over 15 years of sales experience in collegiate athletics, professional sports, and SaaS. Danny spent 11 years with Learfield IMG College, highlighted by sales leadership roles serving Texas A&M, Arizona, Penn State, Northwestern, and Harvard. Danny left Learfield IMG College to work with Fenway Sports Management, the parent company of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football, and New England Sports Network. After Fenway, Danny spent time at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (SMI), part of the NASCAR circuit. Spataro’s last three years have been highlighted by successful tenures at technology giant Oracle Corporation and most recently SSB. Danny brings a wealth of sales and technology experience to Loop Insights that will greatly benefit the team moving forward.

Danny Spataro stated: “I am extremely eager to get started with the Loop Insights team. Since I first became aware of the company, Loop has continued to achieve major milestones and established itself as a trailblazer in the venue management space, particularly when it comes to sports and entertainment. The power of Loop’s technology offers a number of direct applications that I believe will be incredibly beneficial to major industries as they modernize their methods of managing and engaging with their customers.”

Loop CEO, Rob Anson stated: “Danny’s sales background and experience working with both collegiate and professional sports organizations are a perfect fit for Loop as we continue to gain traction following the successful deployment of two venue bubbles protecting NCAA players, coaches, and staff at the Gulf Coast Showcase and Vegas Main Event in 2020. We are fortunate to have Danny join the team and we look forward to the many opportunities that await the company in 2021 as we continue to expand our reach and demonstrate the capabilities of our venue management platform.”