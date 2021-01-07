Affimed Announces Pipeline and Business Update

Continued progress for AFM13 and AFM24 clinical studies

Strengthened cash position provides anticipated runway into the first half of 2023

Heidelberg, Germany, January 7, 2021 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced an update on its pipeline and business.

“Affimed ended 2020 with significant momentum across all major programs and a strong balance sheet that provides cash runway into the first half of 2023,” commented CEO Adi Hoess. “With three innate cell engagers in clinical development and multiple active collaborations, Affimed is positioned for numerous catalysts in 2021 and beyond.”