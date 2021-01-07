ZW Data Action Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with Yujun Capital

BEIJING, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that it has reached strategic partnership with Yujun Capital and its subsidiary Yujun Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (together, “Yujun Digital”) pursuant to which Yujun Digital will provide online branding and management service to the Company’s merchant clients.



Yujun Digital team consists of experts in the fields of new consumer products and digital transformation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The team members include a Ph.D. in international economic relations, a former Tencent product director, former Tmall senior operation experts, and senior content marketing experts from MCN agencies. ZW Data believes that Yujun Digital’s capabilities dovetail well with the Company’s blockchain technology, big data platform, supply chain management capabilities, and private domain traffic operation capabilities. The Company is confident that together they will build a strong management and consumer service platform for its merchant clients.

Building on its earlier success of creating distributed communities and distributed private domains covering 2,700 counties across the country, tens of millions of Internet 2C users, and 100,000 E-commerce brands, the Company believes that the strategic partnership with Yujun Capital and Yujun Digital will enable them to build bigger communities for new consumption branding industry.

Handong Cheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZW Data, commented, “ZW Data and Yujun Capital will build a five-dimensional platform with digital product selection, brand content marketing, digital growth, private domain traffic operation, and brand digital intelligence. Through integration of capital, strategy, brand, private domain, data and intelligent solutions, we strive to assist our clients in their brand building with blockchain technology. In particular, we hope to promote growth of national brands in the post-pandemic era when China’s economic policy shifts to domestic consumption.”