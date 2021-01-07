 

Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kansas, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter ended November 29, 2020. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, current costs relating to the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EST today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fpex6v6n at 11:00 a.m. EST today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EST today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $10,372,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter ended November 29, 2020 compared to $15,847,000 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter ended December 1, 2019 and $9,250,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter ended August 30, 2020.  Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the nine months ended November 29, 2020 were $31,835,000 compared to $44,520,000 for the nine months ended December 1, 2019. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter were $1,037,000 compared to $2,806,000 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter and $1,151,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $4,160,000 for the current year’s first nine months compared to $7,572,000 for last year’s first nine months.

EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter was $1,380,000 compared to $3,622,000 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter and $1,418,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter.

For the nine months ended November 29, 2020, Park reported net earnings from continuing operations before special items of $4,160,000 compared to $7,716,000 for last fiscal year’s first nine months.  In the 2020 fiscal year’s first nine months, the Company recorded a one-time tax charge of $144,000 for the write down of deferred tax assets for stock option expirations pertaining to employees who transferred to AGC Inc. in connection with the sale of the Electronics Business. EBITDA from continuing operations for the current year’s first nine months was $5,162,000 compared to $9,400,000 for last year’s first nine months.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.05 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter compared to $0.14 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter and $0.06 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.20 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to $0.37 for the 2020 fiscal year’s first nine months. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.20 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.38 and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.37 for the 2020 fiscal year’s first nine months. 

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at
https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a one-time tax charge and EBITDA. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. These materials include lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications.  Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft.  Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications.  As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft.  Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do.  When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up. 

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com


Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended   39 Weeks Ended
                 
  November 29,
2020 		    December 1,
2019 		    August 30,
2020 		  November 29,
2020 		    December 1,
2019 		 
Sales $ 10,372       $ 15,847       $ 9,250     $ 31,835       $ 44,520    
                                     
Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 1,037       $ 2,806       $ 1,151     $ 4,160       $ 7,716    
Special Items, Net of Tax:                                    
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options -       -       -     -       (144 )  
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,037       $ 2,806       $ 1,151     $ 4,160       $ 7,572    
                                     
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ (116 )     $ (360 )     $ (197 )   $ (328 )     $ (404 )  
                                     
Net Earnings $ 921       $ 2,446       $ 954     $ 3,832       $ 7,168    
                                     
Basic Earnings per Share:                                    
Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.05       $ 0.14       $ 0.06     $ 0.20       $ 0.38    
Special Items:                                    
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options -       -       -     -       (0.01 )  
Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.05       $ 0.14       $ 0.06     $ 0.20       $ 0.37    
                                     
Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations -       (0.02 )     (0.01 )   (0.01 )     (0.02 )  
                                     
Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.05       $ 0.12       $ 0.05     $ 0.19       $ 0.35    
                                     
                                     
                                     
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.05       $ 0.14       $ 0.06     $ 0.20       $ 0.37    
Special Items:                                    
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options -       -       -     -       -    
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.05       $ 0.14       $ 0.06     $ 0.20       $ 0.37    
                                     
Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations -       (0.02 )     (0.01 )   (0.01 )     (0.02 )  
                                     
Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.05       $ 0.12       $ 0.05     $ 0.19       $ 0.35    
                                     
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                                    
Basic 20,381       20,518       20,381     20,388       20,503    
Diluted 20,434       20,617       20,433     20,442       20,601    
                                     
1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.
 		  

 

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

  November 29,
2020 		  March 1,
2020
Assets (unaudited)        
Current Assets          
Cash and Marketable Securities $       116,966     $     122,355  
Accounts Receivable, Net 8,372     10,925  
Inventories 4,712     6,379  
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,842     5,535  
Total Current Assets 133,892     145,194  
           
Fixed Assets, Net 20,481     16,100  
Operating Right-of-use Assets 304     420  
Other Assets 9,959     10,072  
Total Assets $       164,636     $     171,786  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Current Liabilities          
Accounts Payable $          3,338     $        4,735  
Accrued Liabilities 1,510     1,709  
Operating Lease Liability 113     152  
Income Taxes Payable 2,242     2,111  
Total Current Liabilities 7,203     8,707  
           
Long-term Operating Lease Liability 206     268  
Non-current Income Taxes Payable 14,303     15,986  
Deferred Income Taxes 953     834  
Other Liabilities 4,476     4,316  
Total Liabilities 27,141     30,111  
           
Shareholders’ Equity 137,495     141,675  
           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $       164,636     $     171,786  
           
Additional information          
Equity per Share $           6.75     $         6.90  

 

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended     39 Weeks Ended
                                       
  November 29,
2020 		    December 1,
2019 		    August 30,
2020 		    November 29,
2020 		    December 1,
2019 		 
                                       
Net Sales $ 10,372       $ 15,847       $ 9,250       $ 31,835       $ 44,520    
                                       
Cost of Sales 7,819       10,825       6,612       22,970       30,881    
                                       
Gross Profit 2,553       5,022       2,638       8,865       13,639    
% of net sales 24.6 %     31.7 %     28.5 %     27.8 %     30.6 %  
                                       
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,536       1,949       1,552       4,718       5,785    
% of net sales 14.8 %     12.3 %     16.8 %     14.8 %     13.0 %  
                                       
Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,017       3,073       1,086       4,147       7,854    
                                       
Interest and Other Income:                                      
Interest Income 389       802       525       1,570       2,613    
% of net sales 3.8 %     5.1 %     5.7 %     4.9 %     5.9 %  
                                       
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,406       3,875       1,611       5,717       10,467    
                                       
Income Tax Provision 369       1,069       460       1,557       2,895    
                                       
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,037       2,806       1,151       4,160       7,572    
% of net sales 10.0 %     17.7 %     12.4 %     13.1 %     17.0 %  
                                       
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (116 )     (360 )     (197 )     (328 )     (404 )  
                                       
Net Earnings $ 921       $ 2,446       $ 954       $ 3,832       $ 7,168    
% of net sales 8.9 %     15.4 %     10.3 %     12.0 %     16.1 %  

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended
November 29, 2020 		    13 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2019 		    13 Weeks Ended
August 30, 2020
  GAAP     Specials
Items 		  Before
Special
Items 		      GAAP     Specials
Items 		  Before
Special
Items 		      GAAP     Specials
Items 		  Before
Special
Items 		 
                                                   
Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,017     -   1,017       3,073     -   3,073       1,086     -   1,086  
% of net sales 9.8 %       9.8 %     19.4 %       19.4 %     11.7 %       11.7 %
                                                   
Interest Income 389     -   389       802     -   802       525     -   525  
% of net sales 3.8 %       3.8 %     5.1 %       5.1 %     5.7 %       5.7 %
                                                   
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,406     -   1,406       3,875     -   3,875       1,611     -   1,611  
% of net sales 13.6 %       13.6 %     24.5 %       24.5 %     17.4 %       17.4 %
                                                   
Income Tax Provision 369     -   369       1,069     -   1,069       460     -   460  
Effective Tax Rate 26.2 %       26.2 %     27.6 %       27.6 %     28.6 %       28.6 %
                                                   
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,037     -   1,037       2,806     -   2,806       1,151     -   1,151  
% of net sales 10.0 %       10.0 %     17.7 %       17.7 %     12.4 %       12.4 %
                                                   
Loss from Discontinued Operations (116 )   -   (116 )     (360 )   -   (360 )     (197 )   -   (197 )
% of net sales -1.1 %       -1.1 %     -2.3 %       -2.3 %     -2.1 %       -2.1 %
                                                   
Net Earnings 921     -   921       2,446     -   2,446       954     -   954  
% of net sales 8.9 %       8.9 %     15.4 %       15.4 %     10.3 %       10.3 %
                                                   
                                                   
Earnings from Continuing Operations           1,017                 3,073                 1,086  
Addback non-cash expenses:                                                  
Depreciation           314                 410                 282  
Stock Option Expense           49                 139                 50  
EBITDA           1,380                 3,622                 1,418  

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited):

  39 Weeks Ended
November 29, 2020 		    39 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2019
  GAAP     Specials
Items 		  Before
Special
Items 		      GAAP     Specials
Items 		    Before
Special
Items 		 
Earnings from Continuing Operations 4,147     -   4,147       7,854     -     7,854  
% of net sales 13.0 %       13.0 %     17.6 %         17.6 %
                                   
Interest Income 1,570     -   1,570       2,613     -     2,613  
% of net sales 4.9 %       4.9 %     5.9 %         5.9 %
                                   
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 5,717     -   5,717       10,467     -     10,467  
% of net sales 18.0 %       18.0 %     23.5 %         23.5 %
                                   
Income Tax Provision 1,557     -   1,557       2,895     (144 )   2,751  
Effective Tax Rate 27.2 %       27.2 %     27.7 %         26.3 %
                                   
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 4,160     -   4,160       7,572     144     7,716  
% of net sales 13.1 %       13.1 %     17.0 %         17.3 %
                                   
Loss from Discontinued Operations (328 )   -   (328 )     (404 )   -     (404 )
% of net sales -1.0 %       -1.0 %     -0.9 %         -0.9 %
                                   
Net Earnings 3,832     -   3,832       7,168     144     7,312  
% of net sales 12.0 %       12.0 %     16.1 %         16.4 %
                                   
                                   
Earnings from Operations           4,147                   7,854  
Addback non-cash expenses:                                  
Depreciation           873                   1,142  
Stock Option Expense           142                   404  
EBITDA           5,162                   9,400  

 


Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto 486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
    Newton, Kansas 67114
    (316) 283-6500

 




