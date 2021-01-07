Beazer Homes USA, Inc. to Webcast Its Fiscal First Quarter Results Conference Call on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) has scheduled the release of its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, January 28, 2021 after the close of the market. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results.

The public may listen to the conference call and view the Company's slide presentation on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website, www.beazer.com. In addition, the conference call will be available by telephone at 800-475-0542 (for international callers, dial 517-308-9429). To be admitted to the call, enter the pass code “8571348.” A replay of the conference call will be available, until 10:00 PM ET on February 5, 2021 at 800-879-6115 (for international callers, dial 402-220-4742) with pass code “3740.”