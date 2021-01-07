Sage Therapeutics Provides 2021 Corporate Strategy Update at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Barry Greene, will discuss the Company’s progress in becoming a leader in brain health in a corporate presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. As part of the presentation, Mr. Greene will highlight the Company’s planned portfolio expansion and acceleration in 2021, including the anticipated advancement of SAGE-718, SAGE-689 and SAGE-904 into further phases of development. Today Sage also announced plans to advance two of its early development product candidates, SAGE-319 and SAGE-421, to preclinical studies.

“This year will be transformational for Sage, with numerous catalysts expected in early, mid and late 2021,” said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer at Sage Therapeutics. “Brain health disorders represent one of the biggest challenges we face today, and with the planned expansion and acceleration of both our partnered and internal clinical pipeline this year, we are well-positioned in our efforts to deliver innovation to the millions of patients with these debilitating disorders. I believe that the upcoming milestones in 2021 will support our mission to bring medicines that matter to patients and propel us further on our journey to become the leading brain health company.”

During his presentation, Mr. Greene will discuss the following corporate updates and milestones anticipated in the next 12-18 months:

Corporate Updates

Sage and Biogen recently announced that they have executed a global collaboration and license agreement to jointly develop and commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) for major depressive disorder (MDD), postpartum depression (PPD) and other disorders, and SAGE-324 for essential tremor and other disorders. The transaction, including the related purchase by Biogen of 6,241,473 shares of Sage Common Stock, closed in December 2020, following completion of review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in the U.S., and other customary closing conditions. In conjunction with the closing, Sage received $1.525 billion comprised of an $875 million up-front payment and $650 million for the equity investment. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of $2.1 billion (unaudited).