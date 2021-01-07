 

Sage Therapeutics Provides 2021 Corporate Strategy Update at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 12:30  |  48   |   |   

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Barry Greene, will discuss the Company’s progress in becoming a leader in brain health in a corporate presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. As part of the presentation, Mr. Greene will highlight the Company’s planned portfolio expansion and acceleration in 2021, including the anticipated advancement of SAGE-718, SAGE-689 and SAGE-904 into further phases of development. Today Sage also announced plans to advance two of its early development product candidates, SAGE-319 and SAGE-421, to preclinical studies.

“This year will be transformational for Sage, with numerous catalysts expected in early, mid and late 2021,” said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer at Sage Therapeutics. “Brain health disorders represent one of the biggest challenges we face today, and with the planned expansion and acceleration of both our partnered and internal clinical pipeline this year, we are well-positioned in our efforts to deliver innovation to the millions of patients with these debilitating disorders. I believe that the upcoming milestones in 2021 will support our mission to bring medicines that matter to patients and propel us further on our journey to become the leading brain health company.”

During his presentation, Mr. Greene will discuss the following corporate updates and milestones anticipated in the next 12-18 months:

Corporate Updates

Sage and Biogen recently announced that they have executed a global collaboration and license agreement to jointly develop and commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) for major depressive disorder (MDD), postpartum depression (PPD) and other disorders, and SAGE-324 for essential tremor and other disorders. The transaction, including the related purchase by Biogen of 6,241,473 shares of Sage Common Stock, closed in December 2020, following completion of review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in the U.S., and other customary closing conditions. In conjunction with the closing, Sage received $1.525 billion comprised of an $875 million up-front payment and $650 million for the equity investment. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of $2.1 billion (unaudited).

Seite 1 von 5


Sage Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sage Therapeutics Provides 2021 Corporate Strategy Update at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Lightning eMotors Delivers First All-Electric Motorcoach to ABC Companies, Receives Order for 200 ...
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Sage Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021
16.12.20
Sage Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Barry Greene as CEO