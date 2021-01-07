C4 Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that the Company will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the C4T website for at least two weeks following the presentation.