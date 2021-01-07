 

Forma Therapeutics Elects Renowned Doctor and Health Disparities Expert Selwyn M. Vickers, M.D., to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 13:05  |  62   |   |   

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that Selwyn M. Vickers, M.D., F.A.C.S., has been elected to serve on the company’s board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005057/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Vickers is a world-renowned surgeon, pancreatic cancer researcher and pioneer in health disparities research. He currently serves as senior vice president of medicine and dean of the School of Medicine at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). As dean, Dr. Vickers leads the medical school’s main campus in Birmingham and the regional campuses in Montgomery, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa. He is a practicing clinician and conducts research with a focus on pancreatic cancer. Dr. Vickers is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

“I am pleased to welcome Selwyn to our board at this exciting stage of growth for Forma,” said Peter Wirth, chair of Forma’s board of directors. “Selwyn’s expertise in addressing disparities in access to health care resources, especially among minority populations, will inform Forma’s work not only to develop drugs that meet the needs of specific patient populations but also to help create systems so that patients can access the drugs developed.”

“In addition to his deep medical knowledge, Selwyn’s understanding of the importance of diversity will provide valuable insight as we advance our pipeline of programs through the clinic,” said Frank Lee, president and chief executive officer of Forma. “I’m delighted he’s decided to be part of our important mission.”

“I am honored to join the board of Forma, whose distinctive patient-driven and culturally-competent approach to impacting disease aligns with my own passion,” said Dr. Vickers. “I look forward to sharing my clinical and research expertise to support the company’s mission to truly transform the lives of patients.”

Dr. Vickers will serve on the board’s audit committee.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Our R&D engine combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and clinical development capabilities to create drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action focused on indications with high unmet need. Our work has generated a broad proprietary portfolio of programs with the potential to provide profound patient benefit. For more information, please visit www.FormaTherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @FORMAInc and LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 2
Forma Therapeutics Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forma Therapeutics Elects Renowned Doctor and Health Disparities Expert Selwyn M. Vickers, M.D., to Board of Directors Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that Selwyn M. Vickers, M.D., F.A.C.S., has been elected to serve on the company’s board …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Forma Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
11.12.20
Forma Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
08.12.20
Forma Therapeutics Launches Proposed Public Offering