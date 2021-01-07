Forma Therapeutics Elects Renowned Doctor and Health Disparities Expert Selwyn M. Vickers, M.D., to Board of Directors

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that Selwyn M. Vickers, M.D., F.A.C.S., has been elected to serve on the company’s board of directors.

Dr. Vickers is a world-renowned surgeon, pancreatic cancer researcher and pioneer in health disparities research. He currently serves as senior vice president of medicine and dean of the School of Medicine at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). As dean, Dr. Vickers leads the medical school’s main campus in Birmingham and the regional campuses in Montgomery, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa. He is a practicing clinician and conducts research with a focus on pancreatic cancer. Dr. Vickers is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

“I am pleased to welcome Selwyn to our board at this exciting stage of growth for Forma,” said Peter Wirth, chair of Forma’s board of directors. “Selwyn’s expertise in addressing disparities in access to health care resources, especially among minority populations, will inform Forma’s work not only to develop drugs that meet the needs of specific patient populations but also to help create systems so that patients can access the drugs developed.”

“In addition to his deep medical knowledge, Selwyn’s understanding of the importance of diversity will provide valuable insight as we advance our pipeline of programs through the clinic,” said Frank Lee, president and chief executive officer of Forma. “I’m delighted he’s decided to be part of our important mission.”

“I am honored to join the board of Forma, whose distinctive patient-driven and culturally-competent approach to impacting disease aligns with my own passion,” said Dr. Vickers. “I look forward to sharing my clinical and research expertise to support the company’s mission to truly transform the lives of patients.”

Dr. Vickers will serve on the board’s audit committee.

