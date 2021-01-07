 

Burger King Evolves Visual Brand Identity Marking the First Complete Rebrand in Over 20 Years

Since 1954, Burger King has encouraged its guests to Have it Your Way and confidently celebrate self-expression. Today, the brand is making a leap forward by introducing a completely new visual design that will be present throughout all touchpoints of the guest experience. Inspired by real and delicious food, the more modern look marks the first complete rebrand in over 20 years and will more authentically represent Burger King values. The announcement signals a commitment to digital-first expression and recent improvements to taste and food quality, through the removal of colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources from menu items, as well as an ambitious pledge to environmental sustainability.

Today, more than ever, Burger King strives to ensure guests feel good about its food, and this is reflected throughout the visual design, restaurant design and across the entire digital experience. The brand will be rolling out a new brand logo, packaging, restaurant merchandise, menu boards, crew uniforms, restaurant signage and décor, social media and digital and marketing assets. The result is a new look that indicates confidence in the future, while remaining true heritage and what guests love about BK.

Dialing up taste and quality through design, every design element was intentionally reimagined to better reflect the new Burger King food journey. The design principles capture the unique characteristics of the Burger King brand: Mouthwatering, Big & Bold, Playfully Irreverent and Proudly True.

Logo. Confidently, what BK is all about - real, simple and delicious food. Since launching the current logo in 1999, the industry has transitioned to a more modern, digital-friendly design language. The new minimalist logo seamlessly meets the brand evolution of the times and pays homage to the brand heritage with a refined design that’s confident, simple and fun.

Color: Selected colors are unapologetically rich and bold, inspired by the iconic Burger King flame grilling process and fresh ingredients. The new photography is hyper textured and dials up the sensorial aspect of the food.

Font. Burger King new proprietary brand font is (appropriately) called “Flame”. The font is inspired by the shapes of BK food - rounded, bold, yummy - and brand’s irreverent personality.

Uniforms. New crew member uniforms reflect flame grill masters, mixing contemporary and comfortable style with distinctive colors and graphics. Real crew members are featured in new BK advertising.

Packaging. New packaging showcases the new logo very proudly as well as bold colors and playful illustrations of ingredients.

Design is one of the most essential tools we have for communicating who we are and what we value, and it plays a vital role in creating desire for our food and maximizing guests’ experience,” said Raphael Abreu, Restaurant Brands International Head of Design. “We wanted to use design to get people to crave our food; its flame-grilling perfection and above all, its taste.”

Guests will start seeing the new visual identity starting at the beginning of 2021. Over the next few years, Burger King aims to implement this new design at restaurant locations across the world. For additional information, visit www.BK.com.

About BURGER KING:
 Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper, the Burger King system operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

