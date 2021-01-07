 

First Foundation Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details and New Earnings Release Process

07.01.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26.

At 11:00AM ET / 8:00AM PT on that same day, Chief Executive Officer Scott F. Kavanaugh and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Thompson and other executive members of First Foundation will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and performance.

To access the earnings release and the slide presentation to be discussed on the call, visit First Foundation’s investor relations website at: https://investor.ff-inc.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

This is a new process whereby First Foundation will announce the release via Business Wire, but the earnings report and slide presentation will be posted directly to First Foundation’s investor relations site.

Analysts, investors, and the general public may listen to a discussion of First Foundation’s quarterly earnings and performance by using the information below:

Via Internet:
 The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed using the following link:
First Foundation Q4 Earnings Webcast or by visiting First Foundation’s website and clicking on “Investor Relations” and “Events & Presentations” https://investor.ff-inc.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Via Telephone:
 Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (866) 342-6659
Conference ID: 7529575
It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the call.

Replay Info:
For those who are unable to participate during the live call, an archive of the call will be available for replay at http://investor.ff-inc.com/events-calendar.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, a financial institution founded in 1990, provides private wealth management, personal banking, and business banking. The Company has offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii with headquarters in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit www.firstfoundationinc.com.

Disclaimer

