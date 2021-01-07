REV Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

The company’s fourth quarter 2020 net loss was $10.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, which included $8.4 million of impairment charges for the write-down of certain assets as well as $10.5 million of expenses related to restructuring activities. Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $11.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $3.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2019. Net loss for the full year 2020 was $30.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $12.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share in full year 2019. Full year 2020 Adjusted Net Income was $9.5 million, compared to $30.0 million for the full year 2019, which represents a decline of 68 percent resulting from lower earnings from operations in the Fire & Emergency (“F&E”) and Commercial segments, partially offset by higher earnings in the Recreation segment.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicles, today reported results for the three months ended October 31, 2020 (“fourth quarter 2020”). Consolidated net sales in the fourth quarter 2020 were $616.3 million, representing a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to $652.9 million for the three months ended October 31, 2019 (“fourth quarter 2019”). The decrease in net sales was primarily the result of the sale of the shuttle bus businesses, and a decrease in Commercial segment net sales, partially offset by the acquisition of Spartan Emergency Response (“Spartan ER”) and an increase in net sales in the Recreation segment. Consolidated net sales were $2.3 billion for the twelve months ended October 31, 2020 (“full year 2020”), which was a decrease of 5.2 percent over the twelve months ended October 31, 2019 (“full year 2019”).

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2020 was $28.0 million, compared to $19.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was driven by increased contribution from the F&E and Recreation segments partially offset by lower contribution from the Commercial segment. Full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $67.5 million, compared to $102.1 million in full year 2019.

During the quarter, the company made several leadership changes aimed at further accelerating the pace of the company’s REV Business System progress. Announced changes include the expansion of Commercial segment President, Brian Perry’s, role to Senior VP of Operations, responsible for manufacturing strategy, operational excellence, and procurement. In addition, the company appointed Rob Vislosky as Chief Supply Officer. Mr. Vislosky most recently served as Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer at Honeywell International, managing an $18 billion global spend portfolio.

“I continue to be impressed by how our employees are navigating the challenges presented by these unprecedented times,” REV Group Inc. President and CEO Rod Rushing said. “Our operational initiatives have begun to have an impact and we have put in place the foundation to continue sustained improvement. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on what we can control and continue to build disciplines aimed at further strengthening the company’s financial position and driving shareholder value.”

REV Group Fourth Quarter Segment Highlights

Fire & Emergency Segment

F&E segment net sales were $329.6 million in the fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $60.6 million, or 22.5 percent, from $269.0 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The increase was driven primarily by the acquisition of Spartan ER partially offset by lower ambulance sales. F&E segment net sales for full year 2020 were $1,132.0 million, an increase of 17.0 percent from $967.9 million in full year 2019 due primarily to the acquisition of Spartan ER. F&E segment backlog at the end of the fourth quarter 2020 was $965.8 million, an increase of 16 percent, compared to $832.7 million in the fourth quarter 2019, primarily the result of backlog acquired in the Spartan ER transaction and increased Ambulance orders partially offset by a decrease in legacy Fire backlog.

F&E segment Adjusted EBITDA was $14.8 million in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the acquisition of Spartan ER and improved profitability at a large Fire division plant and within the Ambulance division. Full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA in the F&E segment was $39.9 million, compared to $43.2 million in full year 2019.

Commercial Segment

Commercial segment net sales were $91.0 million in the fourth quarter 2020, a decrease of $114.5 million, or 55.7 percent, from $205.5 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The decrease in net sales was primarily the result of the divestiture of two shuttle bus businesses and lower sales across all product categories. Commercial segment net sales for full year 2020 were $484.8 million, a 32.7 percent decrease from $720.0 million in full year 2019. Commercial segment backlog at the end of the fourth quarter 2020 was $273.8 million, a decrease of 14 percent, compared to $317.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019, resulting primarily from divested shuttle bus businesses backlog and lower order intake for school buses partially offset by increased orders for terminal trucks and street sweepers.

Commercial segment Adjusted EBITDA was $6.4 million in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $16.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019. This decrease was primarily due to lower profitability resulting from lower production volume across all product categories. Full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA in the Commercial segment was $34.5 million, compared to $56.0 million in full year 2019.

Recreation Segment

Recreation segment net sales were $194.2 million in the fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $20.5 million, or 11.8 percent, from $173.7 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The increase in net sales was primarily due to increased sales of motorized and non-motorized units. Recreation net sales for the full year 2020 were $657.8 million, an 8.2 percent decrease from $716.3 million in full year 2019. Segment backlog at the end of the fourth quarter 2020 was $538.9 million, an increase of 223 percent from $167.0 million in the fourth quarter 2019, reflecting strong order intake in all categories.

Recreation segment Adjusted EBITDA was $20.5 million in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher sales and profitability in motorized and non-motorized categories. Full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA in the Recreation segment was $38.4 million, compared to $46.8 million in full year 2019.

Working Capital, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.4 million as of October 31, 2020. Net debt1 was $330.8 million, and the company had $283.4 million available under its ABL revolving credit facility as of October 31, 2020. Full year fiscal 2020 net cash provided by operating activities was $55.7 million, compared to net cash provided of $52.5 million in fiscal 2019. Net working capital2 for the company as of October 31, 2020 was $355.0 million, compared to $373.4 million as of October 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to accounts receivable and inventory management and the divestiture of shuttle bus businesses partially offset by the acquisition of Spartan ER. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter 2020 were $3.8 million compared to $6.7 million in the fourth quarter 2019.

1REV Group, Inc. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that are reconciled to their nearest GAAP measure later in this release. 2Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. 3Net Working Capital is defined as current assets (excluding cash) less current liabilities (excluding current portion of long-term debt).

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except per share amounts) October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11.4 $ 3.3 Accounts receivable, net 229.3 253.5 Inventories, net 537.2 513.4 Other current assets 34.1 19.4 Assets held for sale — 19.5 Total current assets 812.0 809.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 168.4 201.7 Goodwill 157.3 159.8 Intangible assets, net 136.1 159.9 Right of use assets 23.2 — Other long-term assets 15.3 16.6 Total assets $ 1,312.3 $ 1,347.1 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1.7 $ 3.6 Accounts payable 169.5 200.8 Customer advances 170.1 129.9 Accrued warranty 24.1 16.1 Short-term lease obligations 8.4 — Liabilities held for sale — 15.4 Other current liabilities 73.5 70.2 Total current liabilities 447.3 436.0 Long-term debt, less current maturities 340.5 376.6 Deferred income taxes 2.9 15.4 Long-term lease obligations 16.9 — Other long-term liabilities 32.4 13.9 Total liabilities 840.0 841.9 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock ($.001 par value, 95,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding) — — Common stock ($.001 par value, 605,000,000 shares authorized; 63,403,326 and 62,217,486 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 0.1 0.1 Additional paid-in capital 496.1 490.8 Retained (deficit) earnings (21.1 ) 15.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2.8 ) (1.7 ) Total REV's shareholders' equity 472.3 505.0 Non-controlling interest — 0.2 Total shareholders' equity 472.3 505.2 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,312.3 $ 1,347.1

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019 October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019 Net sales $ 616.3 $ 652.9 $ 2,277.6 $ 2,403.7 Cost of sales 554.6 591.2 2,049.5 2,151.9 Gross profit 61.7 61.7 228.1 251.8 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 47.2 54.0 204.9 199.3 Research and development costs 1.4 1.1 5.8 4.8 Amortization of intangible assets 2.9 4.0 13.3 17.2 Restructuring 3.9 1.5 9.9 5.7 Impairment charges 8.4 6.1 12.1 8.9 Total operating expenses 63.8 66.7 246.0 235.9 Operating (loss) income (2.1 ) (5.0 ) (17.9 ) 15.9 Interest expense, net 5.4 8.3 25.7 32.5 Loss on sale of business 1.8 — 11.1 — Loss (gain) on acquisition of business 3.3 — (8.6 ) — Loss before benefit for income taxes and non-controlling interest (12.6 ) (13.3 ) (46.1 ) (16.6 ) Benefit for income taxes (2.4 ) (3.5 ) (15.6 ) (3.5 ) Net loss before non-controlling interest (10.2 ) (9.8 ) (30.5 ) (13.1 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — (0.8 ) — (0.8 ) Net loss $ (10.2 ) $ (9.0 ) $ (30.5 ) $ (12.3 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.20 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.20 ) Dividends declared per common share $ — $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 Adjusted income per common share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.48 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 63,142,857 62,532,440 63,044,872 62,789,165 Diluted 63,142,857 62,532,440 63,044,872 62,789,165

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019 October 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income before non-controlling interest $ (30.5 ) $ (13.1 ) $ 13.0 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income before non-controlling interest to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 40.2 45.7 46.0 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2.5 2.0 1.9 Stock-based compensation expense 7.8 7.2 6.3 Deferred income taxes (27.8 ) (5.0 ) (4.1 ) Gain on sale of assets (1.2 ) (1.9 ) (3.0 ) Impairment charges 12.1 8.9 35.6 Loss on sale of business 11.1 — — Gain on acquisition of business (8.6 ) — — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net Receivables, net 44.1 13.4 (22.3 ) Inventories, net 27.1 (2.7 ) (74.5 ) Other current assets (1.8 ) (9.8 ) (12.2 ) Accounts payable (36.7 ) (17.2 ) 6.1 Accrued warranty 2.9 (8.6 ) (11.3 ) Customer advances 4.9 12.1 21.9 Other liabilities 7.7 24.6 (23.6 ) Long-term assets 1.9 (3.1 ) 1.0 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 55.7 52.5 (19.2 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (13.5 ) (20.8 ) (40.6 ) Purchase of rental and used vehicles (3.3 ) (3.0 ) (20.1 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 11.3 24.0 8.7 Proceeds from sale of businesses 54.5 — — Investment in China JV — — (7.6 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (47.3 ) — (60.0 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1.7 0.2 (119.6 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (repayments) proceeds from borrowings under April 2017 ABL Facility (35.1 ) (90.0 ) 141.5 Net proceeds from borrowings of Term Loan — 49.2 50.0 Repayment of long-term debt (3.3 ) (1.5 ) — Payment of dividends (9.5 ) (12.5 ) (12.8 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock — (8.3 ) (53.3 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1.0 ) (0.2 ) (1.0 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options, net of employer payroll taxes 0.8 0.6 9.5 Other financing activities (1.2 ) 1.4 (1.0 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (49.3 ) (61.3 ) 132.9 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8.1 (8.6 ) (5.9 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 3.3 11.9 17.8 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 11.4 $ 3.3 $ 11.9

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales: Fire & Emergency $ 329.6 $ 269.0 $ 1,132.0 $ 967.9 Commercial 91.0 205.5 484.8 720.0 Recreation 194.2 173.7 657.8 716.3 Corporate & Other 1.5 4.7 3.0 (0.5 ) Total $ 616.3 $ 652.9 $ 2,277.6 $ 2,403.7 Adjusted EBITDA: Fire & Emergency $ 14.8 $ 7.4 $ 39.9 $ 43.2 Commercial 6.4 16.3 34.5 56.0 Recreation 20.5 7.5 38.4 46.8 Corporate & Other (13.7 ) (11.9 ) (45.3 ) (43.9 ) Total $ 28.0 $ 19.3 $ 67.5 $ 102.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Fire & Emergency 4.5 % 2.8 % 3.5 % 4.5 % Commercial 7.0 % 7.9 % 7.1 % 7.8 % Recreation 10.6 % 4.3 % 5.8 % 6.5 % Corporate & Other n/m n/m n/m n/m Total 4.5 % 3.0 % 3.0 % 4.2 % Increase (Decrease) Period-End Backlog: October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019 $ % Fire & Emergency $ 965.8 $ 832.7 $ 133.1 16 % Commercial 273.8 317.3 (43.5 ) -14 % Recreation 538.9 167.0 371.9 223 % Total Backlog $ 1,778.5 $ 1,317.0 $ 461.5 35 %

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (In millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2020 Fire &

Emergency Commercial Recreation Corporate &

Other Total Net (loss) income $ 5.2 $ 4.3 $ 16.8 $ (36.5 ) $ (10.2 ) Depreciation & amortization 3.3 1.0 3.5 1.6 9.4 Interest expense, net 1.0 — 0.2 4.2 5.4 Benefit for income taxes — — — (2.4 ) (2.4 ) EBITDA 9.5 5.3 20.5 (33.1 ) 2.2 Transaction expenses — 0.1 — 0.6 0.7 Sponsor expense reimbursement — — — 0.3 0.3 Restructuring costs 2.0 0.2 — 1.7 3.9 Restructuring related charges — 0.1 — 6.5 6.6 Stock-based compensation expense — — — 0.6 0.6 Legal matters — — — 0.2 0.2 Loss on sale of business — 0.7 — 1.1 1.8 Gain on acquisition of business — — — 3.3 3.3 Impairment charges 3.3 — — 5.1 8.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14.8 $ 6.4 $ 20.5 $ (13.7 ) $ 28.0 Three Months Ended October 31, 2019 Fire &

Emergency Commercial Recreation Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) $ (1.7 ) $ 10.5 $ 1.9 $ (19.7 ) $ (9.0 ) Depreciation & amortization 3.5 1.9 3.7 1.6 10.7 Interest expense, net 1.1 0.4 — 6.7 8.2 Provision for income taxes — — — (3.5 ) (3.5 ) EBITDA 2.9 12.8 5.6 (14.9 ) 6.4 Transaction expenses (0.3 ) (0.3 ) — 0.9 0.3 Sponsor expense reimbursement 0.6 — — 0.2 0.8 Restructuring costs 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.1 1.5 Stock-based compensation expense — — — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Legal matters — — 1.0 1.3 2.3 Impairment charges 3.3 2.2 0.6 — 6.1 Losses attributable to assets held for sale — 1.4 — — 1.4 Deferred purchase price payment — — — 0.6 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7.4 $ 16.3 $ 7.5 $ (11.9 ) $ 19.3

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (In millions; unaudited) Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2020 Fire &

Emergency Commercial Recreation Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) $ 12.3 $ 21.9 $ 23.7 $ (88.4 ) $ (30.5 ) Depreciation & amortization 13.5 5.7 13.7 7.3 40.2 Interest expense, net 4.5 0.9 0.6 19.7 25.7 Benefit for income taxes — — — (15.6 ) (15.6 ) EBITDA 30.3 28.5 38.0 (77.0 ) 19.8 Transaction expenses 0.2 0.1 — 3.0 3.3 Sponsor expense reimbursement — — — 0.5 0.5 Restructuring costs 6.1 0.2 0.4 3.2 9.9 Restructuring related charges — 0.1 — 10.4 10.5 Stock-based compensation expense — — — 7.8 7.8 Legal matters — — — 1.8 1.8 Loss on sale of business — 6.2 — 4.9 11.1 Gain on acquisition of business — — — (8.6 ) (8.6 ) Impairment charges 3.3 — — 8.8 12.1 Earnings attributable to assets held for sale — (0.6 ) — (0.2 ) (0.8 ) Deferred purchase price payment — — — 0.1 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39.9 $ 34.5 $ 38.4 $ (45.3 ) $ 67.5 Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2019 Fire &

Emergency Commercial Recreation Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) $ 17.9 $ 35.9 $ 26.7 $ (92.8 ) $ (12.3 ) Depreciation & amortization 14.1 8.5 15.6 7.2 45.4 Interest expense, net 4.0 2.0 0.2 26.2 32.4 Benefit for income taxes — — — (3.5 ) (3.5 ) EBITDA 36.0 46.4 42.5 (62.9 ) 62.0 Transaction expenses 0.1 (0.3 ) — 1.2 1.0 Sponsor expense reimbursement 0.7 — — 0.7 1.4 Restructuring costs 1.3 0.2 2.0 2.2 5.7 Stock-based compensation expense — — — 7.2 7.2 Legal matters 1.8 — 1.7 4.2 7.7 Impairment charges 3.3 5.0 0.6 — 8.9 Losses attributable to assets held for sale — 4.7 — — 4.7 Deferred purchase price payment — — — 3.5 3.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43.2 $ 56.0 $ 46.8 $ (43.9 ) $ 102.1

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (10.2 ) $ (9.0 ) $ (30.5 ) $ (12.3 ) Amortization of intangible assets 2.9 4.0 13.3 17.4 Transaction expenses 0.7 0.3 3.3 1.0 Sponsor expense reimbursement 0.3 0.8 0.5 1.4 Restructuring costs 3.9 1.5 9.9 5.7 Restructuring related charges 6.6 — 10.5 0.0 Stock-based compensation expense 0.6 (0.1 ) 7.8 7.2 Legal matters 0.2 2.3 1.8 7.7 Loss on sale of business 1.8 — 11.1 — Gain on acquisition of business 3.3 — (8.6 ) — Impairment charges 8.4 6.1 12.1 8.9 Losses (earnings) attributable to assets held for sale — 1.4 (0.8 ) 4.7 Deferred purchase price payment — 0.6 0.1 3.5 Impact of tax rate change — — (3.5 ) — Income tax effect of adjustments (6.7 ) (4.6 ) (17.5 ) (15.2 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 11.8 $ 3.3 $ 9.5 $ 30.0

