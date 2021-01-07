Alnylam Reports Positive Topline Results from HELIOS-A Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran in Patients with hATTR Amyloidosis with Polyneuropathy

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that the HELIOS-A Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis, met its primary and both secondary endpoints at nine months in patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in the modified Neuropathy Impairment Score (mNIS+7) at 9 months as compared to historical placebo data from the APOLLO Phase 3 study of patisiran. The two secondary endpoints were changes in quality of life assessed by the Norfolk Quality of Life Questionnaire-Diabetic Neuropathy (Norfolk QoL-DN) and gait speed assessed by the timed 10-meter walk test (10-MWT) compared to historical placebo. Vutrisiran met the primary endpoint (p less than 0.001) and achieved statistically significant results (p less than 0.001) for each of the Norfolk QoL-DN and 10-MWT secondary endpoints. In addition, vutrisiran treatment showed improvement compared to placebo on the exploratory cardiac biomarker endpoint, NT-proBNP (nominal p less than 0.05). Vutrisiran also demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile.

Based on these positive results, the Company plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for vutrisiran with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2021, and to follow with regulatory filings in additional countries, such as Brazil and Japan. The Company plans to submit a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) in the EU upon obtaining the results of the 18-month analysis – expected in late 2021 – as previously aligned with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“We are excited to report positive topline results from the HELIOS-A study, which show that vutrisiran reduces neurologic impairment and improves quality of life in patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy as soon as 9 months, with an encouraging safety and tolerability profile. In addition, we’re very pleased to see evidence for reversal of polyneuropathy manifestations of disease and also favorable effects on the exploratory cardiac endpoint, NT-proBNP. We believe that vutrisiran, as a low-dose, once-quarterly, subcutaneously administered therapy, has the potential to be a highly attractive therapeutic option for patients living with this progressive, life-threatening, multi-system disease. We look forward to presenting the full 9-month results from HELIOS-A at a medical meeting in early 2021 and to announcing additional 18-month results, including additional exploratory cardiac endpoint data, in late 2021,” said Akshay Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D., President of R&D at Alnylam. “We would like to recognize and extend our profound gratitude to the patients, caregivers, investigators, and study staff who are participating in HELIOS-A and who, through their commitment during an especially difficult year, have helped make possible another potential advancement in the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. We look forward to initiating our regulatory filings in early 2021 as we work to bring this investigational treatment one step closer to patients with this rare disease.”