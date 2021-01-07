Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Symptom and Sign Results from Run-In Cohort of Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Trial in Dry Eye Disease

The double-masked, single-center, parallel-group run-in cohort enrolled 23 patients: 12 patients were randomized to receive 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution and 11 patients were randomized to receive vehicle ophthalmic solution. Patients received four doses one day prior to and two doses on the day of exposure to a 90-minute dry eye chamber with minimal humidity, high airflow, and forced visual tasking.

Over all time points in aggregate in the dry eye chamber, reproxalap was observed to be statistically superior to vehicle for the two assessed symptoms, visual analog scale (VAS) ocular dryness score (p = 0.001) and ocular discomfort score (p < 0.0001) in the run-in cohort of TRANQUILITY. Consistent with previously announced allergen chamber Phase 2 clinical trial results, reproxalap demonstrated statistically significant improvement over vehicle (p = 0.03) in ocular redness, an objective sign of dry eye disease. Improvement in ocular symptoms and redness occurred within minutes after reproxalap dosing. Following acute dosing on the day prior to the dry eye chamber, Schirmer test scores were directionally in favor of reproxalap over vehicle, and reproxalap was statistically superior to vehicle in improvement in VAS dryness score (p = 0.003), ocular discomfort 4-symptom questionnaire (OD4SQ) dryness score (p = 0.006), OD4SQ grittiness score (p = 0.006), and OD4SQ discomfort score (p = 0.003). Consistent with clinical experience in over 1,100 patients, no adverse findings on safety assessments were observed, and reproxalap was well-tolerated.

“The symptom improvement observed in the run-in cohort of TRANQUILITY announced today support the first-line potential use of reproxalap in dry eye disease, and represent the first results from an ophthalmic solution for chronic use that demonstrate activity acutely following drug administration,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra. “The activity of reproxalap in reducing ocular redness, initially demonstrated in the allergen chamber Phase 2 clinical trial, was also observed in the dry eye chamber run-in results of TRANQUILITY, and we look forward to initiating enrollment of the main cohort.”