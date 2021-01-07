 

Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Symptom and Sign Results from Run-In Cohort of Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Trial in Dry Eye Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced positive top-line symptom, redness, and Schirmer’s test results from the run-in cohort of the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY clinical trial in patients with dry eye disease.

The double-masked, single-center, parallel-group run-in cohort enrolled 23 patients: 12 patients were randomized to receive 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution and 11 patients were randomized to receive vehicle ophthalmic solution. Patients received four doses one day prior to and two doses on the day of exposure to a 90-minute dry eye chamber with minimal humidity, high airflow, and forced visual tasking.

Over all time points in aggregate in the dry eye chamber, reproxalap was observed to be statistically superior to vehicle for the two assessed symptoms, visual analog scale (VAS) ocular dryness score (p = 0.001) and ocular discomfort score (p < 0.0001) in the run-in cohort of TRANQUILITY. Consistent with previously announced allergen chamber Phase 2 clinical trial results, reproxalap demonstrated statistically significant improvement over vehicle (p = 0.03) in ocular redness, an objective sign of dry eye disease. Improvement in ocular symptoms and redness occurred within minutes after reproxalap dosing. Following acute dosing on the day prior to the dry eye chamber, Schirmer test scores were directionally in favor of reproxalap over vehicle, and reproxalap was statistically superior to vehicle in improvement in VAS dryness score (p = 0.003), ocular discomfort 4-symptom questionnaire (OD4SQ) dryness score (p = 0.006), OD4SQ grittiness score (p = 0.006), and OD4SQ discomfort score (p = 0.003). Consistent with clinical experience in over 1,100 patients, no adverse findings on safety assessments were observed, and reproxalap was well-tolerated.

“The symptom improvement observed in the run-in cohort of TRANQUILITY announced today support the first-line potential use of reproxalap in dry eye disease, and represent the first results from an ophthalmic solution for chronic use that demonstrate activity acutely following drug administration,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra. “The activity of reproxalap in reducing ocular redness, initially demonstrated in the allergen chamber Phase 2 clinical trial, was also observed in the dry eye chamber run-in results of TRANQUILITY, and we look forward to initiating enrollment of the main cohort.”

Seite 1 von 4
Aldeyra Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Symptom and Sign Results from Run-In Cohort of Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Trial in Dry Eye Disease Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced positive top-line symptom, redness, and Schirmer’s test results from the run-in cohort of the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY clinical trial in patients with dry eye disease. The double-masked, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Aldeyra Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Top-Line Symptom, Redness, and Schirmer’s Test Results from Run-in Cohort of Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Trial
22.12.20
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Confirmation of Antiviral Activity of ADX-1612
17.12.20
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trials of ADX-629, a First-in-Class Orally Administered RASP Inhibitor, for the Treatment of COVID-19, Atopic Asthma, and Psoriasis

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
4
ALDEYRA Therapeutics Inc - Folgen angeborener Stoffwechselfehler heilen