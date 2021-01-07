AVEO Oncology Highlights Recent Progress and 2021 Outlook
AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) today highlighted its recent progress and outlined its 2021 outlook.
“We remain keenly focused on building out our commercial team ahead of the potential U.S. launch of tivozanib as a treatment for relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC), including the addition of Dr. Corinne Epperly to our Board of Directors,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “If approved, we believe tivozanib has the potential to serve as a new treatment for the rapidly growing population of patients with relapsed or refractory RCC. In support of the further clinical and commercial development of tivozanib, we have identified opportunities to potentially extend its patent exclusivity period.”
Mr. Bailey added: “In addition to our launch preparation, we continue to make great progress advancing our clinical pipeline, with each asset expected to reach an important milestone this year. These include progress in our immunotherapy combination programs for tivozanib, a decision on whether to initiate a pivotal study of ficlatuzumab in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and the execution of our Phase 1 study of AV-380. We believe 2021 will be a transformational year for AVEO, and we look forward to delivering on a number of milestones designed to enhance our long-term value.”
Key Recent Program Updates and Anticipated 2021 Milestones
Tivozanib U.S. Regulatory and Commercial Updates
- Commercial Readiness Nearing Completion in Support of Potential Tivozanib U.S. Launch. Commercial preparations are well underway to support the potential U.S. launch of tivozanib, AVEO’s vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) drug candidate, as a treatment for relapsed or refractory RCC. U.S. sales leadership, sales training, marketing, market access and medical affairs teams as well as distribution capabilities are now in place. Hiring, training, and deployment of the Company’s field sales organization is on track for completion ahead of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) New Drug Application Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date for tivozanib of March 31, 2021.
- Relapsed/Refractory RCC Disease Awareness Website Launched for U.S. Healthcare Professionals. The Company today announced the recent launch of www.ReimagineRCC.com, a relapsed/refractory RCC disease awareness resource for U.S. healthcare professionals highlighted by the headline: “After multiple prior treatments in renal cell carcinoma (RCC), the journey can quickly become a challenge”. The website highlights the need for more robust data and better tolerated treatment options to support the roughly half of patients who receive second line therapy yet do not continue therapy beyond progression.
Corporate Updates
