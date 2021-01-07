 

Lantronix to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Jan. 11, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and intelligent hardware for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that Lantronix CEO Paul Pickle and CFO Jeremy Whitaker will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Jan. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time (2 p.m. Eastern Time). Lantronix management will also hold virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To book a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham salesperson (NeedhamConferences).

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

Lantronix’s portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix’s services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers’ needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

Lantronix Media Contact:
Gail Kathryn Miller
Corporate Marketing &
Communications Manager
media@lantronix.com
949-453-7158

 Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:
Jeremy Whitaker
Chief Financial Officer
investors@lantronix.com
949-450-7241
Lantronix Sales:
sales@lantronix.com
Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990
Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744
Asia Pacific + 852 3955-0218
China + 86 21-6237-8868
Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201
India +91 994-551-2488 		 


2021 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.


Disclaimer

