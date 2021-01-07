Trevena, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences, with additional details below.



LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event Date: Friday, January 8th, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET Format: Panel Discussion - Executing a Successful Product Launch During a Pandemic Attendees: Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/lifesci/panel14/2387307 H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference Date: Monday, January 11th, 2021 Time: 6:00 a.m. ET (webcast available) Format: Fireside Chat Attendees: Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO Bob Yoder, Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/940f6f19-b43a-471d-8bab-6aa4e8e612e0

Links to the webcasts will be available on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar.



About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company also has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, and TRV027 for acute lung injury / abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.