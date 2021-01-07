 

aTyr Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference, which is being held from January 11-14, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand access starting Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00am ET. A copy of the presentation will be available on the Investor’s section of the Company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com and will be available for 90 days following the event.

Company management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered attendees of the partnering system hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference week from January 11-15, 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
adunston@atyrpharma.com




