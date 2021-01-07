aTyr Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference, which is being held from January 11-14, 2021.



The presentation will be available for on-demand access starting Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00am ET. A copy of the presentation will be available on the Investor’s section of the Company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com and will be available for 90 days following the event.