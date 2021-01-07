IGM Biosciences to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page on the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.