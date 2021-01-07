 

SI-BONE Announces Senior Leadership Changes and Record Quarterly Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021   

Laura Francis to Become Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Dunn to Become Executive Chairman; 
and Tony Recupero to Become President.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN) (“SI-BONE” or the “Company”), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company focused on the development of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced its intention to appoint Laura Francis as Chief Executive Officer and to the board of directors. Laura Francis currently serves as SI-BONE’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. As CEO, Laura Francis will succeed Jeff Dunn, who will remain with the Company as Executive Chairman. Tony Recupero, one of the industry’s leading executives who has been with the company for the past five years as Chief Commercial Officer, will become President, Commercial Operations, heading up worldwide sales, marketing, clinical, reimbursement and medical affairs. The Company will begin a search for a new CFO immediately and senior leadership changes will occur upon the earlier of the CFO replacement or May 1, 2021.

“Laura has been an exemplary leader and operator for SI-BONE since joining the Company in 2015. She is an exceptional executive who is passionate about our mission. She is highly respected by investors and our team as well as our Board of Directors. She is committed to our principles and values and knows how to lead and execute our strategy to invest in future growth,” said Jeff Dunn. “As Executive Chairman, I look forward to remaining highly engaged with SI-BONE and its strategy, and supporting Laura in her new role as CEO.”

Laura Francis said, “I am honored and excited to lead SI-BONE during this period of unique opportunity. Now that we have addressed reimbursement, I look forward to working with Tony to invest in our growth through sales force hiring and productivity, surgeon training with our new SImulator technology, new products for sacropelvic surgical treatment, and direct to patient marketing. As a founder of the business over twelve years ago, Jeff has been a pioneer for the use of iFuse to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction. He has left an indelible legacy and will continue to be a valuable resource as our Executive Chairman.”

