Evelo Biosciences Expands Clinical Programs and Provides 2021 Guidance on Key Milestones
-- Expand EDP1815 Phase 2 program to include atopic dermatitis; interim clinical results expected in 1Q 2022 --
-- Accelerate delivery of interim clinical data from EDP1815 Phase 2 psoriasis trial to 2Q 2021; full dataset expected 2H 2021 --
-- Advance novel anti-inflammatory product candidate EDP1867 in atopic dermatitis into clinic in 1Q 2021; data expected 4Q 2021 --
-- Prepare to advance first extracellular vesicle (EV) product candidates into the clinic in 2022: EDP2939 for inflammation and EDP1908 for oncology --
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered product candidates which act in the small intestine to drive systemic effects, today announced its strategic priorities and anticipated milestones for 2021.
“2020 was a pivotal year for Evelo. We reported positive clinical data for EDP1815 in both atopic dermatitis and a human experimental model of inflammation, showing translation of preclinical results into humans. The small intestinal axis, SINTAXTM, offers the potential for a new class of oral, well-tolerated medicines giving broad resolution of systemic inflammation,” said Simba Gill, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evelo. “In parallel, we invested in manufacturing capabilities and supply chain to advance our ability to deliver our products at commercial scale. This clinical and manufacturing progress positions us to achieve our foundational vision of going beyond the limits of current biotechnology to develop products that are effective, safe, convenient, and affordable for patients globally at all stages of inflammatory diseases and cancer.”
In 2021, Evelo plans to focus on:
- Advancing EDP1815, its lead anti-inflammatory product candidate, through Phase 2 dose-ranging trials, as well as formulation and manufacturing optimization, towards potential Phase 3 trials in mild to moderate psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease impacting up to 3% of people globally. Atopic dermatitis is the most common chronic skin disease, impacting an estimated 10% of adults and 25% of children globally. Monoclonal antibodies and JAK inhibitors are not typically used in mild to moderate patients, leaving significant unmet need.
- Expanding the international reach of EDP1815 in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The TACTIC-E trial recently received regulatory approval in Mexico, adding 7 hospitals to the trial.
- Generating initial clinical data on the safety and pharmacology of the Company’s next anti-inflammatory product candidate, EDP1867, in atopic dermatitis.
- Progressing its first extracellular vesicle (EV) candidates EDP2939 for inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for oncology into first-in-human studies in 2022; and
- Expanding its discovery and development pipeline into new areas within inflammatory diseases, as well as exploring opportunities beyond its initial therapeutic focus areas of inflammatory
diseases and oncology.
