Evelo Biosciences Expands Clinical Programs and Provides 2021 Guidance on Key Milestones

Advance novel anti-inflammatory product candidate EDP1867 in atopic dermatitis into clinic in 1Q 2021; data expected 4Q 2021

Prepare to advance first extracellular vesicle (EV) product candidates into the clinic in 2022: EDP2939 for inflammation and EDP1908 for oncology

“2020 was a pivotal year for Evelo. We reported positive clinical data for EDP1815 in both atopic dermatitis and a human experimental model of inflammation, showing translation of preclinical results into humans. The small intestinal axis, SINTAXTM, offers the potential for a new class of oral, well-tolerated medicines giving broad resolution of systemic inflammation,” said Simba Gill, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evelo. “In parallel, we invested in manufacturing capabilities and supply chain to advance our ability to deliver our products at commercial scale. This clinical and manufacturing progress positions us to achieve our foundational vision of going beyond the limits of current biotechnology to develop products that are effective, safe, convenient, and affordable for patients globally at all stages of inflammatory diseases and cancer.”

In 2021, Evelo plans to focus on: