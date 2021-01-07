 

Evelo Biosciences Expands Clinical Programs and Provides 2021 Guidance on Key Milestones

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 13:00  |  77   |   |   

-- Expand EDP1815 Phase 2 program to include atopic dermatitis; interim clinical results expected in 1Q 2022 --

-- Accelerate delivery of interim clinical data from EDP1815 Phase 2 psoriasis trial to 2Q 2021; full dataset expected 2H 2021 --

-- Advance novel anti-inflammatory product candidate EDP1867 in atopic dermatitis into clinic in 1Q 2021; data expected 4Q 2021 --

-- Prepare to advance first extracellular vesicle (EV) product candidates into the clinic in 2022: EDP2939 for inflammation and EDP1908 for oncology --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered product candidates which act in the small intestine to drive systemic effects, today announced its strategic priorities and anticipated milestones for 2021.

“2020 was a pivotal year for Evelo. We reported positive clinical data for EDP1815 in both atopic dermatitis and a human experimental model of inflammation, showing translation of preclinical results into humans. The small intestinal axis, SINTAXTM, offers the potential for a new class of oral, well-tolerated medicines giving broad resolution of systemic inflammation,” said Simba Gill, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evelo. “In parallel, we invested in manufacturing capabilities and supply chain to advance our ability to deliver our products at commercial scale. This clinical and manufacturing progress positions us to achieve our foundational vision of going beyond the limits of current biotechnology to develop products that are effective, safe, convenient, and affordable for patients globally at all stages of inflammatory diseases and cancer.”

In 2021, Evelo plans to focus on:

  1. Advancing EDP1815, its lead anti-inflammatory product candidate, through Phase 2 dose-ranging trials, as well as formulation and manufacturing optimization, towards potential Phase 3 trials in mild to moderate psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease impacting up to 3% of people globally. Atopic dermatitis is the most common chronic skin disease, impacting an estimated 10% of adults and 25% of children globally. Monoclonal antibodies and JAK inhibitors are not typically used in mild to moderate patients, leaving significant unmet need.
  2. Expanding the international reach of EDP1815 in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The TACTIC-E trial recently received regulatory approval in Mexico, adding 7 hospitals to the trial.
  3. Generating initial clinical data on the safety and pharmacology of the Company’s next anti-inflammatory product candidate, EDP1867, in atopic dermatitis.
  4. Progressing its first extracellular vesicle (EV) candidates EDP2939 for inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for oncology into first-in-human studies in 2022; and
  5. Expanding its discovery and development pipeline into new areas within inflammatory diseases, as well as exploring opportunities beyond its initial therapeutic focus areas of inflammatory diseases and oncology.
    Seite 1 von 4
    Evelo Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evelo Biosciences Expands Clinical Programs and Provides 2021 Guidance on Key Milestones - Expand EDP1815 Phase 2 program to include atopic dermatitis; interim clinical results expected in 1Q 2022 - - Accelerate delivery of interim clinical data from EDP1815 Phase 2 psoriasis trial to 2Q 2021; full dataset expected 2H 2021 - - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Standard Uranium Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Grant of Stock Options
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Oil and Gas Lease Update
Pure Extracts Technologies Closes $3 Million Lead Order and Announces Upsizing of Private Placement ...
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Evelo Biosciences Appoints Industry Veteran Jonathan Zung, Ph.D. as Chief Development Officer
09.12.20
Evelo Biosciences Announces New Clinical Candidate in Oncology and Presents Additional Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of EDP1503 in Patients with Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
09.12.20
Evelo Biosciences Reports Positive Topline Clinical Data in Phase 1b Trial of EDP1815 in Atopic Dermatitis