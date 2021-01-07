 

Theratechnologies Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Revenues and Provides Update on R&D Activities

Expects record Q4 and FY 2020 revenues

Receives ‘Study May Proceed’ letters from FDA for Phase 3 trial of tesamorelin in NASH and Phase 1 trial of TH1902 in various cancers

MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies or Company) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced net revenue estimates for its fourth quarter and its full fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 and provided an update on its R&D activities.

Consolidated net revenues for the Company’s fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 are expected to be between US$18.9 million and US$19.2 million, compared to US$16.4 million for the same quarter last year, representing an increase of approximately 15% to 17%, and the Company’s highest reported quarterly revenues to date.

Consolidated net revenues for the Company’s full fiscal year 2020 are expected to be between US$65.8 million and US$66.1 million, compared to US$63.2 million for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019, representing an increase of approximately 4.1% to 4.6%, and the Company’s highest reported annual revenues to date.

“Despite the current pandemic, we delivered record sales in the fourth quarter of our 2020 fiscal year. We believe that the changes we implemented to our sales infrastructure and commercial strategies at the beginning of the fourth quarter have started to positively impact our business. Looking ahead, our goals remain to expand our commercial business and to advance our promising pipeline, further strengthening our foundation for sustained growth,” said Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, Theratechnologies.

R&D UPDATE
Tesamorelin for the Treatment of NASH
In November 2020, Theratechnologies filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Phase 3 development of tesamorelin for the treatment of adults with Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis.   The Company announced today that it has received a “Study May Proceed” letter from the FDA for the Phase 3 trial with a recommendation that the Company requests a meeting to discuss questions and comments received on certain aspects of the proposed trial design, to ensure alignment with the agency’s expectations with NASH trials. The Company intends to follow up on the FDA’s recommendation and will formally request a meeting with the agency.

