Adicet Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that company management will participate in two virtual investor conferences in January.

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference

The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting January 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM ET.

B. Riley Securities' Oncology Investor Conference

Fireside chat on January 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET.

A replay of the pre-recorded H.C. Wainwright presentation can be accessed on January 11, 2021 in the investors section of the Company’s website, and a live webcast of the B. Riley presentation can be accessed in the same section of the Company’s website.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Adicet Bio., Inc.

Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge

abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Janhavi Mohite

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

janhavi.mohite@sternir.com



