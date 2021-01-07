 

Enthusiast Gaming CEO Adrian Montgomery to be Featured on “Disruptors”, an RBC Podcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 13:00  |  72   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, today announced that its CEO, Adrian Montgomery, will be a featured guest on “Disruptors,” a podcast series from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), on Tuesday January 12, 2021. Adrian’s episode will discuss the massive growth in the $150 billion gaming industry, how the medium has become the new social network, what this means for the advertising and media landscape and much more.

“Disruptors,” hosted by best-selling author and thought leader John Stackhouse, explores the important connection between innovation and the next phase of the economy by shining a light on new technologies, innovative adaptations, new tactics for doing business, and exciting ways of building our future. The podcast features thought-provoking and in-depth conversations with business and innovation leaders, with former guests including: Claire Gillies, president of Bell Mobility; Dr. Foteini Agrafioti, head of Borealis AI and RBC’s Chief Science Officer; Allan Lau, co-founder and CEO of Wattpad, and many more.

Throughout their discussion, Adrian and John cover the value of the authenticity of gamers and the community as a whole, and how any brands seeking to reach Millennials and Gen Z need to include video games in their planning - referencing how Enthusiast Gaming was recently tapped for the Biden-Harris campaign to reach gamers. The pair also discuss the future of gaming and esports, and how esports stars will soon be on the rise in the entertainment world.

“I’m honoured to be a guest on such an influential podcast to discuss the major impact the gaming and esports industry is having, not just on the Canadian economy, but globally,” said Montgomery. “‘Disruptors’ truly highlights the key trends and disruptive ideas that are transforming society as a whole, and gaming is at the centre of this in 2021 and for many years to come, as it continues to scale and earn the attention of bigger brands.”

Adrian’s episode of “Disruptors” will be available on January 12, 2021 via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast’s gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites including The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist collectively generate 1.1 billion page views monthly. Enthusiast’s talent division works with nearly 1,000 YouTube creators generating nearly 3 billion views a month working with leading gamer talent such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast’s entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

