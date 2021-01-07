 

Hamilton Lane Launches New Fund to Expand Access to Private Markets for Individual Investors in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 13:00  |  76   |   |   

  • New ‘40 Act vehicle provides qualified U.S. investors access to a diversified, multi-strategy, core private markets portfolio
  • Open to qualified U.S. investors, the vehicle is the latest in the firm’s evergreen product suite, following a global offering to investors outside of the U.S., including Australia & New Zealand, Canada, and parts of Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced the launch of the Hamilton Lane Private Assets Fund (“PAF” or the “Fund”), a closed-end investment vehicle registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“’40 Act”). This registration makes the Fund more widely available to qualified U.S. clients, including certain high-net-worth (“HNW”) investors and their wealth advisors, who now have access to a diversified, institutional-quality portfolio of private equity and private credit assets through a single investment.

The Fund is a multi-strategy vehicle that seeks to generate capital appreciation over the medium and long term. As an evergreen product, PAF allows for monthly subscriptions and intends to offer a quarterly tender to provide limited liquidity. The Fund will aim to invest in a mix of secondaries, direct investments and co-investments in credit and equity across geographies, industries, vintages and general partners. Compared to traditional private market offerings, the Fund features a lower minimum investment of $50,000 and simple 1099 tax reporting, targets fee-efficient investments, and provides the potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns and limited administrative burden.

Drew Schardt, PAF Investment Committee Member, said: “This is a significant milestone in support of our goal to broaden accessibility to the attractive return potential as well as the wealth creation potential the private markets can offer. We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Private Assets Fund, which is a client-friendly option for family offices and HNW investors seeking diversified exposure to this asset class. In addition to greater flexibility compared to traditional private market vehicles, our unique fund structure allows for limited liquidity1 in a historically illiquid asset class and direct access to private companies through a single investment into a fully-built portfolio.”

Seite 1 von 4


Hamilton Lane Incorporated Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hamilton Lane Launches New Fund to Expand Access to Private Markets for Individual Investors in the U.S. New ‘40 Act vehicle provides qualified U.S. investors access to a diversified, multi-strategy, core private markets portfolioOpen to qualified U.S. investors, the vehicle is the latest in the firm’s evergreen product suite, following a global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Standard Uranium Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Grant of Stock Options
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Oil and Gas Lease Update
Pure Extracts Technologies Closes $3 Million Lead Order and Announces Upsizing of Private Placement ...
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Hamilton Lane Named a ‘Best Place to Work’ by Pensions & Investments for Ninth Consecutive Year