 

CareDx Announces AlloID and Exclusive Partnership with IDbyDNA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 13:00  |  69   |   |   

AlloID is a Transplant Patient-Specific Metagenomic Infectious Disease Test Platform, Furthering CareDx’s Innovation in Multi-Modality Surveillance Care

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CareDx, the leading partner in transplant care, and IDbyDNA, the company revolutionizing the use of precision metagenomics, announced an exclusive partnership focused on the development of metagenomic infectious disease testing specific to transplant patients. The companies will develop and commercialize AlloID, a tailored infectious disease testing solution that identifies more than 100 pathogens and drug resistance in viruses and bacteria, specific to organ transplant donors and recipients.

Transplant recipients take immunosuppression drugs for life to reduce the risk of organ rejection - a major side effect of a dampened immune system is a high risk of infection. Clinicians are constantly balancing therapies to maintain equilibrium and prevent both organ rejection and infection. CareDx, already a leader in multi-modality solutions for transplant patients, will be partnering with IDbyDNA to develop and commercialize a best-in-class infectious disease detection solution called AlloID. When combined with AlloSure and AlloMap, the holistic solution will allow clinicians to provide comprehensive, personalized care to their patients.

“The combination of AlloID with CareDx’s current suite of surveillance tools brings us closer to the ultimate goal of non-invasive, multi-modality testing,” said Aruna Subramanian, MD, Stanford. “I am excited for a transplant-specific, infectious disease testing solution that will enable us to diagnose patients with unusual and multidrug resistant infections that standard testing panels would not detect. This solution could be a game changer in how we care for our patients.”

“CareDx is 100 percent dedicated to the transplant field,” said Reg Seeto, CEO of CareDx, Inc. “We believe our partnership with IDbyDNA can improve the standard of care for transplant patients with the ability to test and monitor for greater than 100 infectious disease pathogens. This will add to CareDx’s multi-modality approach with transplant surveillance.”

IDbyDNA’s precision metagenomics approach leverages the power of next-generation sequencing and is highly scalable. The technology is highly accurate and analyzes the genetic makeup of individual pathogen strains for improved detection.

Seite 1 von 3
CareDx Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CareDx Announces AlloID and Exclusive Partnership with IDbyDNA AlloID is a Transplant Patient-Specific Metagenomic Infectious Disease Test Platform, Furthering CareDx’s Innovation in Multi-Modality Surveillance CareSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, CareDx, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Standard Uranium Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Grant of Stock Options
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Oil and Gas Lease Update
Pure Extracts Technologies Closes $3 Million Lead Order and Announces Upsizing of Private Placement ...
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
CareDx’s AlloSeq HCT Wins Tender for French Stem Cell Transplant Patient Surveillance
22.12.20
CareDx Celebrates the Long-Awaited Passage of the Immuno Bill